Nigeria’s pension assets reached ₦31.48 trillion, while 938,229 people joined the Contributory Pension Scheme

PenCom says pension increases, settled arrears and faster approvals are improving retirement income and reducing delays

New benefits include an Exit Benefit Scheme, planned free healthcare for eligible retirees and a Minimum Pension Guarantee

Nigeria’s pension assets have climbed to ₦31.48 trillion, as the National Pension Commission (PenCom) says its reforms are delivering higher monthly payments, clearing outstanding benefits and shortening the wait for retirement income.

For workers approaching retirement and pensioners struggling with living costs, the changes promise relief from inadequate payments and uncertainty over when benefits will arrive.

Speaking at the 2026 PenCom Media Conference in Abuja, the commission’s Director General, Omolola Oloworaran, said the reforms were beginning to translate into tangible improvements for beneficiaries.

Director General Omolola Oloworaran estimates the pension fund at N31 trillion. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Monthly pension payments rise

Oloworaran said Pension Boost 1.0 had increased monthly pensions for more than 241,000 retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Total monthly payments rose from ₦12.15 billion to ₦14.83 billion, an increase of ₦2.68 billion. Some beneficiaries, she added, had received cumulative increases of up to 100 per cent following additional adjustments.

Pensioners under the defunct Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund also received their first benefit review in 21 years, resulting in a 1,173 per cent increase.

According to the PenCom chief, outstanding arrears of ₦8.7 billion have been paid to 2,116 retirees under that arrangement.

Government tackles longstanding pension debts

Oloworaran said a ₦758 billion intervention bond approved by President Bola Tinubu had enabled the Federal Government to settle inherited pension liabilities.

Payments reached 957,045 beneficiaries, including retirees whose entitlements had remained unpaid for years.

She also announced a “zero waiting time” policy intended to ensure federal retirees begin receiving pensions immediately after leaving service.

Separately, she said the processing period for retirement benefit approvals had been reduced from as long as 21 months to 48 hours under a mandatory service standard for Pension Fund Administrators.

Additional exit benefits for eligible workers

An Exit Benefit Scheme, effective January 1, 2026, provides qualifying employees of treasury-funded ministries, departments and agencies with an additional payment equivalent to their total annual emoluments.

Eligibility requires at least 10 years of qualifying service. The first 175 retirees received approximately ₦1.1 billion in August, Oloworaran disclosed.

PenCom also plans to introduce PenCare, an initiative offering essential healthcare at no cost to eligible low-income retirees. Its pilot phase would target 30,000 beneficiaries.

A Minimum Pension Guarantee is also planned for eligible retirees under the contributory scheme.

Assets grow as PenCom targets wider coverage

Pension assets increased from ₦20.79 trillion in July 2024 to ₦31.48 trillion in June 2026, a gain of approximately ₦10.69 trillion.

Within the same period, 938,229 Nigerians joined the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Nigerian pensions fund exceeds N31 trillion as DG forecasts better days. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Oloworaran said accredited pension agents and the Personal Pension Plan would help extend coverage to informal-sector workers.

She warned employers against deducting contributions without remitting them to workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts, describing the practice as a breach of trust and the law.

Cumulative recoveries from defaulting employers reached ₦36.6 billion as of July 2026, she said.

The inaugural National Pension Week, scheduled for October 26 to 30, will promote pension awareness, inclusion and retirement planning.

Oloworaran pledged stronger regulation and improved service delivery to ensure workers and retirees receive their entitlements when due.

2 pension companies merge, announce new name

Legit.ng earlier reported that two of Nigeria's established pension fund managers, Premium Pension and Trustfund Pensions, have announced plans to merge into a single institution to be known as Premium Trustfund Pensions Limited, in a move that would create the country's third-largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) by assets.

The merger notification was published through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and remains subject to regulatory approvals, BusinessDay reports.

Source: Legit.ng