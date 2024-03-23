Water producers have provided an explanation for the current price of sachet water across the country

The price of a bag of sachet water is selling for N300-N500 a bag, depending on the location from N200, which it initially sold.

The manufacturers are warning of a further increase unless the federal government comes to address the challenges

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Water producers have come forward to explain the recent hike in the price of sachet water, warning of further increases.

Speaking at an event commemorating World Water Day 2024 on Friday, March 22, 2024, Clementina Ativie, the National President of the Association for Table Water Producers (ATWAP), explained that the current price is mainly driven by the rising cost of nylon and the general cost of production.

In Lagos now pay up to N400 per bag for a sachet of water Photo credit - VOA, Nigeria Info

Source: Getty Images

She, therefore, asked the federal government to address the increasing cost of nylon to halt further increases in the prices of sachet water.

Why sachet water is increasing?

Speaking further, Ativie noted that nylon is the primary material for packaging water, but there is no viable alternative.

She added that over 30,000 water producers were on the verge of closing down their factories, Tribune reports.

Her words:

"Just last month, I addressed a press conference in Lagos where ATWAP appealed to the federal government to save the water industry from total collapse by providing financial support to the association to enhance the business of our members, numbering over 30,000 water producers across the country, and to address the rapid escalation of our production costs, thereby making sachet water, popularly known as pure water, almost unaffordable for the masses."

ATWAP president further asked Nigerians to bear as the price change is due to the cost of sachet water until the government intervenes.

"We appealed to Nigerians to bear with us. Suffice it to say, as an association, we have always considered the interests of Nigerians our top priority."

Four ways to identify fake pure water

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the widely patronised and burgeoning water industry was flooded with substandard products, putting many Nigerians in danger.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) stated that the packaged water industry is a multi-billion naira business that the agency takes seriously, not only because of the economic benefits but also due to its health importance.

According to NAFDAC, hundreds of water manufacturing factories are registered annually while it tries to curb the production of substandard packaged water.

Source: Legit.ng