The CAC has announced January 1, 2026, as the final enforcement date for mandatory registration of all PoS operators in Nigeria

The commission has drafted security agencies for enforcement and they will seize unregistered terminals and fintechs enabling illegal PoS activities may be watchlisted and reported to CBN

The CBN has also introduced new geo-tagging rules; PoS devices must operate within a registered location or risk being disabled

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a new compliance deadline for the registration of all Point of Sale (PoS) operators in Nigeria, setting January 1, 2026 as the enforcement date for mandatory CAC registration across the country

. The move, the Commission said, is aimed at sanitising Nigeria’s rapidly expanding PoS sector and curbing risks associated with unregistered operators.

In a public notice signed by its management, the CAC expressed concern over the increasing number of unregistered PoS agents operating contrary to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agent Banking Regulations.

It noted that the proliferation of such agents—often enabled by some fintech companies poses significant risks to the financial system and exposes citizens to fraud and investment losses.

No registration, no POS business

CAC said that from January 1, 2026, no PoS operator will be allowed to function without proper CAC registration.

Security agencies have also been directed to enforce nationwide compliance through seizure and shutdown of unregistered terminals, constant monitoring of non-compliant agents, and watchlisting of fintech companies facilitating illegal operations, with reports forwarded to the CBN.

Part of the notic reads:

“This reckless practice often enabled by some fintech companies puts Nigeria’s financial system and citizens’ investments at risk. This must stop.

" “From 1 January 2026, no PoS operator will be allowed to operate without CAC registration. Unregistered PoS terminals will be seized or shut down by security officials.

"Fintechs enabling illegal operations will be placed on a watchlist and reported to the CBN. All operators are advised to regularize immediately. Compliance is mandatory, must be obeyed.”

The Commission urged agents, super agents and aggregators to complete their registration without delay.

Why enforcement from January 1

The enforcement announcement follows earlier deadlines. In July 2024, the CAC extended an initial registration window from July 7 to September 5.

By September 2024, the Commission again cautioned operators after low compliance levels, stressing that registration would enhance accountability, reduce fraud, and protect consumers in the agent banking sector.

CBN set new POS rules

In a related development, the Central Bank of Nigeria has rolled out fresh rules for PoS terminal management.

In a circular issued on August 25, 2025, the CBN ordered banks and fintechs including Moniepoint, OPay, PalmPay and other operators to geo-tag over four million PoS terminals within 60 days. Any device used outside its registered location will be shut down.

Under the policy, PoS machines must be equipped with GPS systems, linked to the National Central Switch through a special software kit, and restricted to a 10-metre radius of the registered business address.

