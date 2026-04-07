Femi Otedola expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms after meeting President Tinubu

Their discussions focused on the economy and how Nigerians can benefit from ongoing reforms

Otedola, accompanied by Dangote, praised Tinubu’s work ethic, extolling his commitment to the nation

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic outlook, as he disclosed what was discussed in his meeting with President Bola Tinubu and Africa’s richest man and industrialist, Aliko Dangote.

Otedola, in a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, disclosed that the trio met at the president’s Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Easter Sunday.

Otedola praises Tinubu’s work ethic, noting his commitment even during the holiday. Photo: @realFemiOtedola.

Source: UGC

According to Otedola, discussions at the meeting were focused on Nigeria’s economy and the impact of ongoing government reforms. He said he was convinced that ongoing reforms by the Tinubu administration will yield positive results despite current challenges.

“Yesterday (Sunday), I spent Easter Sunday with our dear President, Bola Tinubu, and my bestie Aliko Dangote. We discussed the economy and how Nigerians can benefit from the reforms,” he wrote.

President Tinubu, who is spending the Easter holiday in Lagos, has also been engaging with top business leaders and senior government officials during the period.

Otedola commends Tinubu’s work ethic

Otedola praised the president’s dedication to governance, describing it as a source of hope for the country.

He noted that Tinubu remained engaged in official duties even on Easter Sunday, which symbolises renewal and reflection for Christians.

“On a day of resurrection and renewal, Mr President was still working. That kind of commitment gives you hope for Nigeria,” he added.

Tinubu speaks on security, media support

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, during a separate meeting with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing security challenges across the country.

According to Idris, the president also plans to introduce measures aimed at supporting Nigeria’s media industry to overcome operational difficulties.

The minister added that efforts to tackle insecurity are gaining traction, with increasing support from neighbouring West African countries.

He described the recent visit by Mahamat Idriss Déby as strategic, noting that it would strengthen regional collaboration in the fight against insurgency.

The meeting with President Bola Tinubu, held in Lagos on Easter Sunday, was attended by Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote. Photo credit: @RealFemiOtedola

Source: Twitter

Dangote Refinery threatens full export

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery has threatened to fully supply the international market and deny Nigerians fuel if the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) continue to grant import licences to importers.

Sources within the mega refinery disclosed that management is considering exporting all petroleum products in response to the continued issuance of petrol import licences, despite official claims to the contrary.

Experts caution that a full export of Dangote’s output could have immediate consequences for Nigeria. They argued that reduced local supply may lead to fuel shortages, long queues at filling stations, and renewed upward pressure on pump prices. Such an outcome would reverse recent stability in the downstream sector.

Source: Legit.ng