2025 Young Graduate Immersion Program in Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Institutions has commenced

ECOWAS announced that the application process commenced on Saturday, August 17 and will close on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Applicant must be a national of an ECOWAS member country; must not be more than 32-year-old to apply

FCT, Abuja - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced job opportunities in its 2025 Young Graduate Immersion Program.

The young graduates in ECOWAS institutions, the Batch 2025 program is open to graduates, who are 32 years old or less from ECOWAS Member States.

The application process commenced on August 17 and will close on August 31, 2024. Photo credit: @SaveS24522/@ecowas_cedeao

This was disclosed via its official website on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The Immersion Program for young graduates in ECOWAS institutions lasts one year and it’s non-renewable.

It is carried out in ECOWAS Departments, Agencies, Resident Representations and Institutions, or any other place duly designated by ECOWAS;

According to the statement, 120 positions are available for the year 2025.

Application deadline

The application process commenced on Saturday, August 17 and will close on Friday, August 31, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Applicant must be a national of an ECOWAS member country;

Applicant must hold a Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctorate or equivalent degree;

Must not be more than 32 years old

Curriculum vitae (pdf); copy of the national identity card or passport (pdf or jpeg); and copy of the academic diploma(s) or its equivalent (pdf) are to be submitted to the the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs (DHAS)

ECOWAS warned that a candidate for the immersion program is allowed to apply for a maximum of 2 positions.

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to apply using this link.

The selection process is handled by a Technical Selection Committee and only selected candidates will be contacted for the rest of the process.

