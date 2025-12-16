French lawmakers adopt social security budget, suspend pension reform

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has pledged to pass a budget before the end of the year. Photo: Ian LANGSDON / AFP

Source: AFP

French lawmakers on Tuesday

adopted a social security budget, which includes the suspension of an unpopular pension reform, as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu races to finalise a 2026 spending plan by year-end.

The National Assembly approved the measure by

247 votes to 232, the first of two budget bills needed to pass before the December 31 deadline.

The version of the bill lawmakers approved includes the suspension of a 2023 reform to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 -- a concession that secured the support of the Socialists, a swing group in parliament.

France, the eurozone's second-largest economy, is under pressure to rein in its deficit and soaring debt, but efforts have been hampered by a political deadlock.

Lecornu, the country's third prime minister in a little over a year, has promised to get a budget through parliament, after the legislature ousted his two predecessors over cost-cutting measures.

The premier -- who survived a no-confidence vote in October -- also vowed not to use a controversial constitutional power used in the past to ram budget bills through parliament without a vote.

Tuesday's vote marks the first budget adopted without using article 49.3 of the constitution since 2022.

Lawmakers now face mounting pressure to pass a draft state budget bill, with negotiations set to begin on Friday.

Should a joint committee of MPs and senators reach an agreement, the budget would then go to a vote in the lower house, where Socialists have said they would not support it but could abstain, while the Ecologists have pledged to vote against it.

If the two chambers fail to agree on the budget bill by year's end, the government can temporarily extend the budget.

Political gridlock also delayed adoption of France's 2025 budget, with a spending plan approved in February after then-prime minister Francois Bayrou forced it through the lower house.

Source: AFP