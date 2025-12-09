India's biggest airline IndiGo says operations 'back to normal'
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
India's biggest airline IndiGo said Tuesday its operations had stabilise after it cancelled thousands of flights, triggering days of airport chaos last week.
"Our on-time performance is... back to normal levels," an IndiGo statement said, adding the airline was operating more than 1,800 flights on Tuesday, and planned to "fly nearly 1,900 flights" on Wednesday.
But India's civil aviation regulator told the company to cut its planned flights by 10 percent as it had "not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently".
A previous order called for a five-percent reduction.
Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said it was "necessary to curtail the overall IndiGo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations".
Airports across India were thrown into disarray last week, with the private carrier admitting "misjudgement and planning gaps" in adapting to a new pilot rest policy which has since been suspended.
The operational meltdown came even though IndiGo had two years to prepare for the the new rules, which came into effect last month with the aim of giving pilots more rest periods to enhance passenger safety.
Naidu last week said the flight duty time limitations rules had "been placed in abeyance".
The minister told parliament on Tuesday that a "detailed enforcement investigation" into the disruption had begun.
"No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance or non-adherence to statutory provisions," Naidu said.
"Safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable."
The crisis is one of the biggest challenges faced by IndiGo, a no-frills airline which has built its reputation on punctuality.
India is one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets, hitting 500,000 daily flyers last month for the first time.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.