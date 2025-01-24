The net wealth of Nigerian-American billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi increased from $1.7 billion on January 15 to $2.3 billion

A week after being invited to join the OpenAI board of directors, Nigerian-American billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi's net worth jumped to $2.3 billion from $1.7 billion on January 15th.

GIP grew to handle assets worth over $100 billion under Ogunlesi's direction.

Source: Getty Images

Business Insider reported that his investment portfolio, which is valued at over $1.8 billion, is the reason for the startling rise in his wealth.

Following the signing of a $12.5 billion deal between BlackRock and GIP in January 2024, which established a leading multi-asset infrastructure investment platform, the Nigerian billionaire was appointed to the board of OpenAI.

Under Ogunlesi's leadership, GIP expanded to manage over $100 billion in assets, making it the world's largest independent infrastructure manager.

Ogunlesi's appointment to the OpenAI board further solidifies his standing as a visionary leader who has a proven track record of fostering innovation and achieving financial success.

This portfolio includes holdings in Kosmos Energy Holdings LLC, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., Goldman Sachs Group, and BlackRock, the biggest asset management company in the world. Ogunlesi's remarkable rise in fortune is evidence of his skill in strategic investing.

He has become one of Africa's most influential business leaders by holding stakes in major international companies.

His successful investments in a variety of sectors, including asset management, energy, and leisure, highlight the value of having a well-diversified portfolio. One of the three Nigerians to make Forbes' list of the 50 Wealthiest Black Americans in 2024 was him.

Ogunlesi, pole-vaulted into the ranks of Africa's billionaires with an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion with the sale of his company to BlackRock Inc. at an estimated cost of $12.5 billion

A recent update by Bloomberg reveals that the surge in Ogunlesi's net worth, led by US Larry Fink, ended a historic agreement to acquire the infrastructure firm after the sale to BlackRock.

According to reports, the deal consists of $3 billion in cash and approximately 12 million shares of GIP's common stock estimated at $9.5 billion, setting the 70-year-old Nigerian among the continent's wealthiest persons.

Nigerian billionaire’s wealth grows

Legit.ng reported that Adebayo Ogulesi has solidified his position as one of the world’s wealthiest people, with a net worth of $1.7 billion on the Forbes billionaire list.

The achievement secures Ogulesi’s spot as Nigeria’s fifth billionaire and boosts Africa’s growing list of high-net-worth persons.

Forbes’ newest valuation confirms a shift eight months after Bloomberg reported his rise among African billionaires.

