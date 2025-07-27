Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote conglomerate, has stepped down from one of his flagship companies

The Dangote Group announced on Friday, July 25, 2025, saying Dangote will devote his time to the mega project

The announcement came weeks after he stepped down as the chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has retired as Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc to focus on his multibillion-dollar refinery and petrochemicals empire.

The decision takes effect from Friday, July 25, 2025, and comes amid a broader strategic realignment at Dangote Group.

Aliko Dangote moves to focus on Dangote Refinery as he resigns from Dangote Cement.

Dangote Cement appoints new chairman

It also marks a significant leadership transition in one of Africa’s largest industrial giants, as Dangote shifts his full attention to his massive $20 billion refinery, petrochemicals, and fertiliser businesses.

According to a statement by Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote’s retirement is part of a strategic decision to concentrate on the refinery project and government relations, core to the next phase of the Dangote Group’s ambitious five-year growth plan.

To fill the leadership vacuum, the board has appointed Emmanuel Ikazoboh, a seasoned corporate executive and former Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc., as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Simultaneously, Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote was appointed to the board, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired.

How Dangote built Africa’s cement giant

The statement praised Dangote for leaving “giant footprints” in the cement industry.

Under his leadership, Dangote Cement became not only Nigeria’s dominant cement supplier but also Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement exporter.

From a bold vision to make Africa self-sufficient in cement production, Dangote built an empire that now spans several African countries.

As of 2025, Dangote Cement Plc boasts a capacity of 52.0 million tonnes per annum (Mta), with 35.25Mta from Nigerian operations alone.

With additional greenfield plants under construction in Côte d’Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0Mta), total capacity is expected to reach 61.0Mta by year-end.

Dangote Cement’s financial milestones

The company has also hit historic financial milestones. According to unaudited results for the half-year ending June 30, 2025, Dangote Cement recorded revenue of N2.07 trillion, a 17.7% increase from N1.76 trillion in the same period in 2024—the highest in the company’s history.

In his acceptance speech, Ikazoboh expressed gratitude and pledged to uphold the legacy of excellence left by Dangote.

“Dangote Cement is a beacon of African enterprise—built on resilience, innovation, and vision,” he said.

Who is Emmanuel Ikazoboh?

Ikazoboh’s credentials reflect decades of executive and regulatory experience.

According to Punch, apart from his leadership roles at Deloitte West and Central Africa, he was appointed in 2010 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reform the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Central Securities Clearing System, a testament to his credibility and leadership acumen.

Dangote to focus solely on the refinery as he steps down from the cement company.

As Dangote shifts his focus to completing the much-anticipated 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Lagos, a project many believe will reshape Africa’s energy landscape, his exit from the cement board signals the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s industrial journey.

Dangote retires, appoints new chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has officially retired from the Board of Directors of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

This move ends a two-decade tenure as Chairman of the board, as Dangote officially hands over the reins to his successor.

Dangote Sugar Refinery announced this change in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Temitope Hassan.

