Diesel prices are key determinants in the price of food and the general cost of living in Africa, given their use in production and transportation

This is a compilation of the African countries with the highest diesel prices for July 2025

The number one country on the list has diesel prices nearing $3 per litre, and is the third most expensive globally

Right next to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel comes as the most important fuel. It is not necessarily the first option for vehicles for transportation, but when it comes to heavy-duty machinery, diesel is mostly used.

It powers high-end machines used in manufacturing, agriculture and sometimes transportation, making it a key concern for government, businesses and the everyday consumer.

Expensive diesel, thus, translates to high cost of production and transportation, and increased costs along the value chain, eventually resulting in higher cost of living for the citizens.

In areas with unreliable electricity supply, diesel comes in handy for powering electrical generators in many African countries.

Overall, the price of diesel in every country has ripple effects that trickle down to impact inflation, positively or negatively. This is why companies like Dangote Group are converting their trucks to CNG.

Here is a list of the top African countries with the most expensive diesel in 2025, based on data drawn from Global Petrol Prices.

Nigeria is missing from the list

Interestingly, Nigeria is nowhere to be found on this list. Analysts say that the presence of the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is making all the difference.

Note that the Dangote Refinery is not only refining for Nigeria, it has also started exporting refined petroleum products to other African countries.

Business Insider Africa reports that there are plans to develop 1.6 million barrels of diesel and gasoline storage at Walvis Bay, Namibia, to sell to countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana, reducing reliance on fuel imported from outside Africa.

Top 10 African countries with most expensive diesel prices

The list is drawn from the GlobalPetrolPrices, with the prices last updated on 7 July 2025.

In the 10th position is Uganda, with diesel costing $1.311 per litre. This is the 62nd most expensive globally.

Burundi is in 9th position within Africa and 61st globally, with diesel costing $1.318 per litre.

Senegal is in 8th position in Africa, and 56th globally, with diesel costing $1.351 per litre.

Guinea is in 7th position in Africa, and 55th globally, with diesel costing $1.386 per litre.

Sierra Leone is in 6th position in Africa, and 53rd globally, with diesel costing $1.392 per litre.

Seychelles holds 5th position in Africa, and 52nd globally, with diesel costing $1.394 per litre.

Cameroon holds 4th position in Africa, and 46th globally, with diesel price at $1.481 per litre.

Zimbabwe is in 3rd position in Africa and 44th globally, with diesel costing $1.5 per litre.

Malawi is in second position with diesel costing $1.574 per litre, making it the 44th most expensive globally.

The Central African Republic sits comfortably in the number 1 spot with diesel costing $2.326 per litre, the third most expensive in the world.

Diesel is more expensive in July 2025

Based on the data, there is an overall increase in the average price of diesel in July 2025, compared to the previous month.

While the average price per litre of diesel was $1.18 in June 2025, it increased slightly to $1.22 in July. Directly, this increase is evident in countries like the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Seychelles, Guinea, and Senegal, where diesel prices went up.

Others like Malawi and Burundi saw prices decline in July, while prices remained unchanged in Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.

Diesel price hits N1,750 in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that diesel prices in Nigeria have reached N1,750 per litre in six states.

Legit.ng reported that this price is 25.24% higher than the N1,403.96 price in May 2024.

Prices are highest in the north, with diesel selling as high as N2,441 per litre in Benue, Plateau, and Adamawa state.

