Late in 2024, the Nigeria Customs Service introduced a new platform to facilitate cargo clearance in the ports

The PTML command was used for initial rollout, amid claims that cargoes would be cleared in two hours or less

The scorecard is out now as the Command has presented its report for the first six months of 2025, showing how it affected performance

A few months ago, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) fully implemented the B’Odogwu system for speedy cargo clearance in Lagos ports.

The Ports Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command has now reported a 34.1% growth in revenue for the first half of 2025.

The PTML Command collected N204.72 billion (N204,725,634,459.55) from January to June 2025, up from the N152.64 billion (N152,648,517,532.05) recorded in H1 2024.

This growth is the result of an over 90% adoption and compliance with the new B’Odogwu systems, says the Customs Area Controller of PTML command, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan.

Daniyan noted that the introduction of the platform introduced significant challenges at the outset, but the command was able to improve on the utilization.

He disclosed that since the initial adoption of the B’Odogwu system in November 2024, the PTML Command had generated N301.89 billion (N301,890,791,315.50) using the platform.

B’Odogwu helps PTML clear cargo in 2 hours

Daniyan remarked that, due to the speedy clearance recorded on the B’Odogwu platform, the command has started receiving and clearing cargo from more locations, including China, Europe, and America.

He added that the PTML Command now holds the number one record for clearing cargos in two hours, in line with the Time Release Study.

The volume of trade has also increased significantly, with the PTML berthing 52 vessels in 6 months, and conducting 30,400 assessments on the 13,431 containers received.

Note that the platform also has 25 banks integrated for easy and transparent payments.

User acceptance of B’Odogwu remains high

The Area Comptroller said that several stakeholder engagements and training sessions have been carried out as directed by the Comptroller General, Bashir Adeniyi.

The sustained trainings, he noted, have contributed to the increased acceptance of the system as they continue to make adjustments, This Day reports.

He thanked the Comptroller General of Customs for believing in the PTML command to select it for the initial rollout of the new platform before extending it to the Apapa port.

Daniyan described the impact on revenue collection and trade facilitation as revolutionary.

He said:

“Despite the teething challenges which we are surmounting as the pilot area of the B’Odogwu implementation, we have received increased user acceptance supported by sustained training and seamless user experience feedbacks.

Two-hour cargo clearance with B'odogwu

In related news, the Nigeria Customs Service is not delivering cargo clearance in two hours with the B'Odogwu system.

Legit.ng reported that the platform was also extended to other port terminals to accelerate cargo clearance and free up the port roads.

The NCS also warned the public to beware of scam emails and messages received from impersonators.

