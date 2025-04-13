Nigeria's public debt reached a historic high at the end of 2024, with foreign debt accounting for 48.59% of the total

Foreign debt is made up of multilateral loans, bilateral loans, and commercial papers issued by countries and institutions

The breakdown of bilateral debt, which refers to debt owed to countries, shows that Nigeria's largest foreign creditor is China

Nigeria’s debt stock to countries under bilateral agreement hit $6.09 billion at the end of December 2024, according to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The new debt stock is a 2.23% or $133.02 million increase when compared to $5.96 billion reported at the end of 2023.

There are six countries captured in the DMO data, which include China, France, Japan, India and Germany.

Breakdown of Nigeria's debt to countries

Analysis of the DMO data showed that China remained Nigeria’s largest bilateral creditor through the Export-Import Bank of China, although its exposure dropped from $5.17 billion to $5.06 billion, a reduction of $102.5 million.

However, the addition of a $254.71 million loan from the China Development Bank means that Nigeria borrowed from the Asian country again in 2024.

Other changes recorded in DMO data include a slight increase in debt to France, rising from $580.13 million to $592.60 million.

Reductions in debt owed to Japan (down by $5 million), India (down by $6.5 million), and Germany (down by $20 million).

Here is a breakdown of Nigeria's debt to countries

China (Exim Bank): $5.06 billion

China Development Bank: $254.71 million

France: $592.60 million

Germany: $105.78 million

Japan: $53.31 million

India: $19.42 million

FG's domestic debt rises

On the domestic front, Lagos remains the most indebted state in Nigeria.

The state’s debt reduced from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.17 billion in 2024, a $0.07 billion or 5.99% reduction.

Punch reports that Lagos accounts for about 24.37% of the total subnational external debt, leading as the most indebted state in Nigeria.

Kaduna follows with an external debt increase from $0.59 billion in 2023 to $0.63 billion, a rise of $0.04 billion or 6.48%.

Edo state emerged as Nigeria’s third most indebted state, with an increase from $0.31 billion in 2023 to $0.38 billion in 2024, an uptick of $0.07 billion or 21.85%.

External debt servicing grows

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s external debt service for last year increased to $4.66 trillion relative to $3.50 billion in 2023.

The amount represents a yearly increase of about 33% of $1.16 billion.

DMO data shows that most of the external debt service for last year was paid to commercial creditors with $1.47 billion.

They include Eurobonds at $1.15 billion and multilateral creditors at $2.62 billion.

