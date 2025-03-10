Two weeks into the announced ban on heavy-duty trucks, evidence shows the tankers are still operating

The petrol tanker drivers and depot operators have given reasons why they cannot respect the ban

Meanwhile, NMDPRA insist that the ban is already being enforced and depots must comply

Petrol tanker operators have continued loading and transporting petroleum products across Nigeria in their 60,000-litre tankers despite the federal government’s ban.

The operators claim that the implementation of the ban was pushed forward by six months to October 1, 2025, although there appears to be no official documentation to that effect.

The federal government had issued a ban through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), prohibiting trucks transporting 60,000 litres or more of any petroleum product from operating on Nigerian roads.

The announcement had stated that 45,000-litre tankers would be the maximum allowed on Nigerian roads, and even those would be phased out later in the year.

The government hinged the decision on the increasing number of road accidents involving the huge trucks, and the staggering number of casualties.

The directive said the ban would be effective from March 1, 2025, but new evidence shows that the truck operators have continued operations despite the directives.

Industry operators claim the ban has been postponed

Industry operators who spoke to the PUNCH said that the government postponed the enforcement by six months to October 2025.

They claimed that the shift in enforcement was due to pressure from major industry operators and marketers, particularly those with a significant presence in the north.

Mr. Jeremiah Olatide, who works at a private depot in Lagos, confirmed that AA Rano, AYM Shafa and a few other marketers met with the NMDPRA to extend the timeframe, and due to their strong presence in the north, the regulator agreed.

Another private depot marketer at the A. A Rano depot, Ijegun Waterside, confirmed the development, saying that while 60,000-litre tankers are still being loaded, they have stopped loading higher-capacity tankers like 61,000, 66,000 and 70,000 litres.

Recall that key players in the industry commended the FG move, describing it as timely and strategic to protect the lives of Nigerians.

In one report, Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) commended the decision to ban heavy-duty trucks, lamenting the number of drivers to have died in such accidents.

It appears now, ten days after the effective date, that the federal government has not enforced the new directive.

NMDPRA says ban remains effective

The NMDPRA spokesperson, George Ene-Ita, told the PUNCH that the ban is already in place and that enforcement had started.

He stated that he was not aware of any agreement to postpone the enforcement date, insisting that marketers and dealers have orders to comply with the ban.

However, NARTO president Yusuf Othman confirmed the postponement of the enforcement date, saying that it was because of the weight of the impact.

He noted that up to 2,000 tanker drivers would have been rendered jobless, and several investors could have run into bad debts if the ban was effected immediately, hence the discussions to find a middle ground.

