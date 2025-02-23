The Ghanaian government has increased its national daily minimum wage by 10% effective March 1, 2025

The government said the new minimum wage will increase to 19.97 cedis per day to tackle rising living standards

The new minimum wage will be tax-free to ensure workers benefit maximally from the increase without deductions

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Ghanaian government has announced a 10% increase in its National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW), increasing it to 19.97 cedis, beginning in March 2025.

The government announced the 10% raise in a statement issued by the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on 2025 national daily minimum wage.

Ghana increases national daily minimum wage for workers amid rising costs. Credit: Vithun Khamsong

Source: Getty Images

Ghana reveals the reason behind the rise

The communique containing the raise was shared with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by stakeholders.

The statement revealed that the decision was made in line with Section 113(1)(a) of the Labour Act 2003, following negotiation at the meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The NTC said it considered the current economic challenges cost of living, business sustainability, and desirability of attaining a higher employment level in determining the 2025 NDMW.

The raise aims to tackle the rising living costs while ensuring businesses remain viable and employment levels continue to grow.

The new raise will take effect from March 1, 2025, with all establishments, institutions, and organisations required to adjust their wages in line with the new NDMW.

Ghana approves 10% salary raise for private sector

Business Insider reports that the NTC warned that any organisation failing to adhere to the directive will be sanctioned in line with the law.

The Ghanaian government also approved a 10% salary raise for public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) for 2025.

The February 20, 2025 agreement between the government and Organised labour disclosed that the increase will become effective from January 2025 and run until December 2025.

President John Mahama's government implements a new national daily minimum wage to align with the times. Credit: MARCO SIMONCELLI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The NDMW will be tax-free

According to the communique, the 2025 NDMW should be tax-free to ensure workers benefit maximally from the increase without deductions.

The adjustment shows the ongoing efforts to balance economic growth with fair labour practices as the country navigates its economic landscape.

The changes came after the minimum wage was raised to 18.15 cedis in January 2024 under the previous government led by Nana Akufo Ado.

