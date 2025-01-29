The Niger state government has entered a 5 billion naira funding agreement with National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF)

In a 50-50 agreement, both parties will fund more than 4,000 hectares of land to be cultivated with rice and maize

Niger Foods Company is handling a critical part of this arrangement, from the point of harvest of the grains

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has signed a co-financing agreement of N5 billion with the Niger State Government.

This agreement will see both parties partner to trigger large-scale rice and maize production in Niger state.

Executive secretary of the NADF, Muhammed Ibrahim announced this partnership in a statement on Tuesday.

It is a 50-50 partnership with the NADF and the Niger state government both bringing N2.5 billion each, to fund a large-scale cropping venture.

NADF signs N5 billion deal with state govt for large-scale rice and maize production. Photo credit: Thomas Imo

Source: Getty Images

Large-scale rice production to be funded

The initiative will finance over 4,000 hectares and 4,000 smallholder farmers in three local government areas in Niger state.

In addition to providing the funds, NADF will also provide technical advice to the beneficiaries, as well as monitor and evaluate the progress of the project, the PUNCH reports.

At the point of harvest, Niger Foods Company will off-take the products from the participants, and take them to the market.

Speaking about the project, Niger state governor, Ibrahim Umaru Bago said that the initiative would boost food production and enhance food security for indigenes of the state.

Bago praised the strategic importance of the deal and projected that this initiative would produce more than 20,000 tons of rice and maize, create employment at several levels, and help smallholder farmers build wealth.

He added that the project is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. Rice is a product in high demand, and the National Bureau of Statistics recorded that the price grew more than 152% within a year.

Recall that the federal government had sold bags of locally produced rice at a unit price of N40,000 in a bid to ensure food security for Nigerians.

Umaru Bago stated;

"We have abundant resources, water bodies, and arable land – and we must put them to productive use. This initiative, anchored by Niger Foods, represents a bold step in the right direction."

The event had several industry players present including the Managing Director of Niger State Foods Company.

The Niger State Government had earlier signed a funding agreement in 2024 involving all key stakeholders - Niger Foods Company, NADF and the Niger State government.

FG cuts import to boost local rice production

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government cut off rice importation into the country.

The plan was announced by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in December, and the body stated that this move would eliminate the $480 million spent on rice importation annually.

With rice being a staple food in high demand in Nigeria, cutting off importation is expected to trigger local production on a large scale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng