LIV Golf sign United States broadcast deal with Fox Sports

LIV Golf has signed a multi-year broadcast deal in the United States with Fox Sports, the first time the Saudi-backed league will be shown on mainstream sports television in the game's biggest market.

While talks between LIV and the established PGA Tour continue, the deal suggests that the breakaway league is unlikely to disappear any time soon.

LIV has previously been broadcast on The CW, drawing small ratings on a channel not known for sports coverage.

The new deal will see LIV tournaments on the main FOX channel along with FS1, the company's flagship sports channel.

Select rounds will also be shown on secondary channel FS2 as well as streamed on the Fox Sports app.

"We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world," said LIV Golf's newly appointed CEO Scott O'Neil.

"LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation's premier sports leagues and conferences," he added.

The PGA Tour, which has lost several top stars to LIV Golf, has broadcast deals with CBS Sports and NBC Sports.

O'Neil believes LIV can attract a different audience from the traditional demographic.

"LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights," he said.

The new LIV Golf season kicks off in Adelaide on February 14.

While LIV has an international schedule with events in Asia and Europe, which will offer golf to a US audience from different time-zones, the US events could be directly up against the PGA Tour in the prime Sunday afternoon slot.

"FOX Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports.

"The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports’ prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage," he added.

