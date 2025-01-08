A tax reform advocate and expert, Aderonke Atoyebi, has eulogised the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji

As Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), marks his 47th birthday, tributes have poured in to celebrate his leadership and transformative impact on Nigeria’s tax administration.

Among these messages is a glowing tribute from Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the FIRS Chairman's Technical Assistant on Broadcast.

Adedeji’s enduring reforms

"Nigerians are lucky to have such a capable man in charge of tax administration,” she stated, adding that unprecedented achievements and reforms have characterised his tenure.

Atoyebi emphasised Adedeji’s significant milestones, particularly the record-breaking revenue collection achieved within his first year in office.

She noted that this accomplishment earned commendations from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and positioned the FIRS as a model of efficiency and accountability.

Beyond the numbers, Adedeji’s leadership embodies the Yoruba principle of “Omoluabi”—a person of honour and integrity.

Atoyebi says, “Dr Zacch exemplifies this principle through his actions, not just his words.”

Adedeji introduces tech and innovation at FIRS

During his tenure, innovative technological solutions have been introduced that have modernised the tax collection process, fostering transparency and responsiveness.

Atoyebi also highlighted the Chairman’s commitment to uplifting his team.

“He understands that true success lies in uplifting those around him,” she noted, praising his ability to foster collaboration and prioritise the growth and well-being of FIRS staff.

“Your impact on Nigeria, FIRS in particular, and the greater good of the organisation in general will be felt for generations,” Atoyebi concluded. Her tribute reflects the admiration and gratitude shared by many on this special occasion.

As Nigerians celebrate Dr Zacch Adedeji’s birthday, his leadership inspires, setting a benchmark for excellence and innovation in public service.

FIRS rakes in N5.5 trillion in tax revenue in 6 months

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected a total tax revenue of N5.5 trillion for a six-month period from January to June 2023.

FIRS set a new record after collecting over N10 trillion in revenue in 2022. It was the first time the revenue agency crossed the N10 trillion mark in tax revenue collection.

The agency's realisation of this feat is coming even though Nigerians have been plagued by several economic hardships in the six months including naira scarcity, inflation, fuel subsidy removal and high petrol prices.

