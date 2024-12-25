The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) has shut down the facilities of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, and Guinness Nigeria for unauthorized groundwater extraction for commercial use.

Olowu Babatunde, LASWARCO's director of technical services, explained during a Tuesday briefing in Lagos that the commission had been in discussions with these companies for over seven years. Despite this, the firms either partially adhered to or completely disregarded the regulations, leading to the enforcement measures.

LASWARCO had issued notices to non-compliant organizations, providing them with a 72-hour ultimatum to comply. Photo credit - Nigerian Bottling Company, Guinness Nigeria

Lagos seals factories over groundwater extraction

Babatunde emphasized that LASWARCO operates under a legal framework empowering it to oversee major groundwater users, including individuals and organizations extracting significant volumes for commercial purposes within Lagos State.

He said:

“So, these companies that we have sealed, basically three of them – Coca-Cola, FrieslandCampina and Guinness, abstract water in large quantities. And we have been engaging them over time. At least, I have been here for more than seven years now."

While some have shown partial compliance, others have completely failed to adhere, necessitating the enforcement of regulations to ensure they meet all required standards.

During a press briefing on unregulated groundwater extraction on Monday, Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, highlighted that the Environmental Management Protection Law of 2017 grants LASWARCO the authority to oversee groundwater activities and enforce penalties for unauthorized usage.

Wahab warned that unregulated groundwater abstraction poses significant environmental risks, such as land subsidence and contamination of water sources.

He added that LASWARCO had issued notices to non-compliant organizations, providing them with a 72-hour ultimatum to comply.

Failure to meet this deadline would result in penalties for operating without the necessary authorization.

