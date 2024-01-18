The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission has said that it is set to enforce all laws and licenses in the industry

The commission stated that it is important for stakeholders involved in water provision to abide by the regulations

It also disclosed that it is introducing certification plaques to licensed and compliant operators

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) has stated that it is prepared to enforce all regulations and licenses in the packaged water services sector.

This mission, it says, is in alignment with its statutory responsibilities as an agency of government.

LASWARCO said packaged water service operators in Lagos State must abide by rules. Photo Credit: Lagos govt, Koyopacker

Source: UGC

This was stated by the Commission's executive secretary, Funke Adepoju, during a recent meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, with the executive members of the Association for Table Water Producers (ATWAP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Commission called the meeting to reaffirm the rules controlling packaged water service.

Stakeholders must abide

Adepoju reiterated that packaged water service operators in Lagos State must abide by the rules set forth by the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission under the Environmental Management Protection Law of 2017, as interpreted by the law.

She said:

“We must continue to work together to ensure that anyone or organisation involved in water provision delivers wholesome water to Lagosians.”

Certificate plaques to licensed and compliant operators

According to Adepoju, the commission plans to introduce certification plaques to licensed and compliant operators.

She said this would serve as quality assurance, displayed on their premises and delivery vehicles.

She added that the entire process will become automated and seamless, from registration to application for a licence to the generation of unique identity, uploading of documents and payment processes.

LASCOPA reacts to viral video on poisonous plantain chips

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has alerted residents about the unwholesome process and frying of Plantain Chips"

The agency gave the warning following the "viral online picture posted by an eye witness showing a "plantain chips" seller allegedly adding Polythene known as "Rubber" into the hot vegetable oil used for frying the plantain."

LASCOPA advised consumers to exercise caution and be vigilant about where they purchase their plantain chips.

Source: Legit.ng