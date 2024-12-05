Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to introduce a special train service across all its routes nationwide to mark the end of the year.

This initiative aligns with a directive from the Federal Government, conveyed through the Ministry of Transportation.

The NRC mentioned that the specific dates and arrangements for the service would be announced soon. Photo credit - Dataphyte

Source: UGC

Special train rides for the festive season

According to a statement by Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director of Public Relations for the NRC, details of the arrangements for the service will be made public soon.

The statement read:

“The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, hereby informs the general public that the NRC shall operate end-of-the-year special train services in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations."

The NRC explained that the end-of-year special train service on its scheduled passenger routes is part of the government’s efforts to enhance festive celebrations.

The corporation also mentioned that the specific dates and arrangements for the service would be announced soon.

It is worth noting that last year, the government approved a 50% discount for inter-state road travel and offered free train rides during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The free train rides, initially scheduled to end on January 4, 2024, were extended to January 7 to accommodate more Nigerians returning to their homes after celebrating with their loved ones.

According to Punch, the discounted fares, effective from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024, reportedly benefited over 112,000 passengers, as stated by the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu kicks off Lagos Red Line train operations

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the operation of the Lagos Red Line train with its first official trip.

The inaugural journey took passengers from Oyingbo Station to Agbado, signifying the start of commercial services for the much-anticipated rail project.

The governor highlighted the train's capacity to revolutionize public transportation in Lagos by drastically cutting travel times.

Source: Legit.ng