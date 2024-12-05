FG to Roll Out Special End-of-year Train Services for Nigerians During Christmas, New Year
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to introduce a special train service across all its routes nationwide to mark the end of the year.
This initiative aligns with a directive from the Federal Government, conveyed through the Ministry of Transportation.
Special train rides for the festive season
According to a statement by Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director of Public Relations for the NRC, details of the arrangements for the service will be made public soon.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The statement read:
“The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, hereby informs the general public that the NRC shall operate end-of-the-year special train services in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations."
The NRC explained that the end-of-year special train service on its scheduled passenger routes is part of the government’s efforts to enhance festive celebrations.
The corporation also mentioned that the specific dates and arrangements for the service would be announced soon.
It is worth noting that last year, the government approved a 50% discount for inter-state road travel and offered free train rides during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The free train rides, initially scheduled to end on January 4, 2024, were extended to January 7 to accommodate more Nigerians returning to their homes after celebrating with their loved ones.
According to Punch, the discounted fares, effective from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024, reportedly benefited over 112,000 passengers, as stated by the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria.
Sanwo-Olu kicks off Lagos Red Line train operations
In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the operation of the Lagos Red Line train with its first official trip.
Good news for passengers as NCAA approves 10 new aircraft for Air Peace, others to increase capacity
The inaugural journey took passengers from Oyingbo Station to Agbado, signifying the start of commercial services for the much-anticipated rail project.
The governor highlighted the train's capacity to revolutionize public transportation in Lagos by drastically cutting travel times.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.