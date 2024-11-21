The National Bureau of Statistics has again revealed that the average price of diesel has increased in October

The bureau noted that the price change was recorded in a month-on-month and year-on-year analysis

The top three states with the highest average price of the product in October include Bauchi, Benue and Plateau States

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers increased to N1441.28 per litre in October 2024.

The new diesel price indicated a 43.41% increase year-on-year from a lower cost of N1004.98 per litre recorded in October 2023.

The bureau also noted that on a month-on-month basis, an increase of 1.58% was recorded from N1418.83 in September 2024.

NBS stated this in its latest Automotive gas oil (diesel) price watch report, published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

States by state analysis

Furthermore, the NBS provided a breakdown of state-by-state analysis, showing the top three States with the highest average product price in October 2024, Punch reports.

According to the statistics agency, the top three States with the highest average price of the product in October 2024 include Bauchi State (N2031.00), Benue State (N1792.00), and Plateau State (N1743.65).

Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in the following States: Ogun State (N1200.71), Kaduna (N1244.50), and Ekiti State (N1278.65).

The zonal representation of the average diesel price shows that the Northeast zone has the highest price of N1650.62 while the Southwest zone has the lowest price of N1326.50 compared to other zones.

