The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price of diesel has increased in the month of September

The statistics agency noted that the price change was recorded in a month-on-month and year-on-year analysis

The top three states with the highest average price of the product in September include Bauchi, Gombe and Akwa Ibom States

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average retail price of automotive gas oil (diesel) increased to N1418.83 per litre in the month of September 2024.

The new diesel price indicated a 59.28% increase compared to the average diesel pump price of N890.80 per litre recorded in the same month of 2023.

The bureau also noted that on a month-on-month basis, the September price is a 0.91% increase from N1406.05 in August 2024.

NBS stated this in its latest Automotive gas oil (Diesel) price watch report, published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

States by state analysis

Furthermore, the NBS provided a breakdown of state-by-state analysis, showing that the top three States with the highest average price of the product in September 2024 include Bauchi State (N2061.67), Gombe State (N1615.00), and Akwa Ibom State (N1592.86).

The top three lowest prices were recorded in the following States: Ekiti State (N1241.46), Abuja (N1262.25), and Oyo State (N1276.47).

On the zonal representation, diesel was more expensive in the northeast zone, with an average price of N1581.97, while the west zone had the lowest price of N1333.06 compared with other zones.

Dealers increase the cost of refilling cooking gas again

Legit.ng earlier reported that NBS had revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) increased to N6,699.63 in September 2024.

This represents a 4.19% month-on-month increase from N6,430.02 recorded in August 2024 and a 59.90% year-on-year increase from N4,189.96 in September 2023.

NBS stated this in its latest PMS price watch report, published on its website and analysed by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng