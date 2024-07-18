The Nigerian currency, the naira, has crashed near N1,600 per dollar mark after a marginal recovery a day earlier

The naira crashed near the N1,600 threshold in the official market on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, after a marginal recovery the previous day.

Traders in the official market quoted a new rate of N1,581.65 to a dollar, compared to the N1,573 it sold on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Naira nears N1,600 per dollar in official market amid rising FX inflows

Analysts give reasons for naira’s crash

Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that the naira's crash was unsurprising, as analysts predicted that the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) lack of FX interventions in the market would lead to a massive crash.

In the last FX sales by the apex bank, Bureau de Change (BDC) operators were excluded, a development analysts said is responsible for the current naira crash.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) traders quoted the spot rate at a high of N1,620 per dollar and a low of N1,500.

FX turnover declines as inflows rise

The foreign exchange turnover in the official market declined to $108.16 from the $138.17 million recorded the previous day.

The development comes amid a surge in FX inflows into the Nigerian economy, which jumped by 57% in one year.

Financial experts attributed the increasing FX inflows to the CBN's consistent policies, which have boosted investors' confidence.

According to reports, Nigeria recorded about $8.86 billion in FX inflows in February this year, higher than the $5.66 billion recorded in the same period last year. The figure represents a 57% increase over the period.

Also, FX turnover rose 180% yearly to $240.64 million in February this year, compared to the $85.80 million recorded in the same period in 2023.

Data from the CBN shows that inflows via the CBN increased by 29% to $3.26 billion in February 2024, compared to the $2.53 billion recorded in the same period the year before.

Naira falls again in official, parallel markets

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite the relative improvement of foreign exchange turnover in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Nigerian naira tumbled against the US dollar on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The naira hit another low in both the official and parallel markets segments of the FX markets, trading at N1,554.65 to a dollar on Thursday, July 11, 2024, as against the N1,534 it traded on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Traders in the FX market exchanged $348.82 million as Forex turnover in the official market.

