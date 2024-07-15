The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has excluded the Bureau de Change operators from its latest FX intervention

President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, said CBN sold FX only to the banks

He said the latest intervention was carried out in the Forex market, which usually excludes BDCs

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Bureau de Change operators (BDCs) were not part of the latest tranche of FX sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to authorised dealers.

The President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, disclosed this recently.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, and ABCON President, Aminu Gwadebe Credit:CBN/ABCON

Source: Getty Images

CBN sidelines BDCs in new dollar sales

He said only commercial banks received the latest intervention by the CBN.

He disclosed that it is the usual CBN’s intervention at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market window (NAFEM), which presently excludes BDCs.

The apex bank began selling FX worth about $122.67 million to 46 authorized dealers as part of a major step to stabilize the FX market and the Nigerian currency, the naira.

Punch reports that authorised dealers include the banks and BDCs, which were usually targets of CBN’s FX sales in the past.

CBN issues orders to authorised dealers

According to Omolara Duke, CBN’s Director of Financial Markets, the latest release was part of the bank’s plan to boost stability and reduce volatility in the FX market.

The statement disclosed that the apex bank sold $122.671 million to 46 authorized dealers as part of its plans to promote stability.

In June, ABCON President Gwadebe said that CBN had suspended FX supplies to BDCs since March and was pivoting towards completely liberalizing the FX market.

He said the forex break is mainly responsible for the naira's depreciation to N1,563.80 as of Friday, July 12, 2024.

FX reserve rises to a new high

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s external reserves have risen again, hitting $35.05 billion as of July 8, 2024.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria indicates that Nigeria’s reserves have increased since July 2024.

Reserves hit the highest for the first time under Tinubu

Analysis shows that the country’s reserves reached their highest level since May 30, 2023, at N35.09 billion, 14 days before the naira devaluation and foreign exchange unification of June 2023.

This is the first time under President Bola Tinubu that the country’s reserves crossed that threshold.

According to analysts, the FX policies of the CBN may have boosted the FX reserve, including financial commitment from Afreximbank and the World Bank via loans.

Naira crashes in the official market

Legit.ng reports that the CBN had sold about $55.17 million to authorized dealers at N1,540 per dollar.

The apex bank urged dealers to ensure that Forex purchases are exclusively used for trade-backed transactions and report the sales after 72 days.

The development comes as the naira reverses its gains on Friday, July 12, 2024, to trade N1,563.80 to a dollar in the official market.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that currency dealers quoted the spot rate of the dollar at a high of N1,586 per dollar and a low of N1,496.

Forex turnover at NAFE plummeted to $126.50 in the official market.

CBN gives new exchange rates to clear goods

Legit.ng previously reported The FX rate for Customs duties has increased from N1,520 per dollar to N1,558.

The current figure represents an increase of N38 from the previous rate and is higher than the closing rate of the naira against the dollar, which is N1,554.66 per dollar.

The Nigerian currency had crashed during the week to N1,561 to the dollar in the official market.

Source: Legit.ng