The Nigerian currency, the naira, recovered slightly against the US dollar on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Currency dealers in the official market quoted the dollar at N1,576.66 to a dollar as against the N1,5677 it traded the day before

The naira also crashed in the parallel market, trading at N1,580 to a dollar on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The naira made a marginal recovery against the US dollar on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after plummeting near N1,600 to a dollar on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Traders quoted the official dollar exchange rate at N1,576.66, up from the N1,577 it traded the day before.

Currency dealers quoted the dollar at a high of N1,592 to a dollar and a low of N1,492.

FX turnover rises in the official market

Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that foreign exchange turnover recorded a marginal improvement at $138.17 million.

Meanwhile, the naira crashed in the parallel markets on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, selling at N1,580 naira to the dollar.

Forex dealers on the streets said there was increased demand for the dollar by importers and others seeking to travel or pay medical bills overseas.

CBN sidelines BDCs in FX sales

The development comes amid recent FX sales by the Central Bank of Nigeria to authorised dealers.

Bureau de Change operators (BDCs) were not part of the CBN's latest tranche of FX sales to authorized dealers.

The president of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, disclosed this recently.

He said only commercial banks received the latest intervention by the CBN.

The apex bank began selling FX worth about $122.67 million to 46 authorised dealers as part of a major step to stabilise the FX market and the Nigerian currency, the naira.

Punch reports that authorised dealers include the banks and BDCs, which were usually targets of CBN's FX sales in the past.

Also, Nigeria's external reserves have risen again, hitting $35.05 billion as of July 8, 2024.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria indicates that Nigeria's reserves have increased since July 2024.

Reserves hit the highest for the first time under Tinubu

Analysis shows that the country's reserves reached their highest level since May 30, 2023, at N35.09 billion, 14 days before the naira devaluation and foreign exchange unification of June 2023.

This is the first time under President Bola Tinubu that the country's reserves crossed that threshold.

According to analysts, the FX policies of the CBN may have boosted the FX reserve, including financial commitment from Afreximbank and the World Bank via loans.

CBN gives new exchange rates to clear goods

Legit.ng also reported that the FX rate for Customs duties had increased from N1,520 per dollar to N1,558.

The current figure represented an increase of N38 from the previous rate and higher than the closing rate of the naira against the dollar at N1,554.66 per dollar.

The Nigerian currency had crashed during the week to N1,561 to the dollar in the official market.

