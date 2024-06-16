Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has launched a collaboration with communities in the Niger Delta to support 4,500 rice and cassava farmers, aiming to bolster food security both regionally and nationally.

This initiative is a proactive measure by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to empower the Niger Delta residents and enhance food security across Nigeria.

Abundant rice, cassava in sight as NDDC empowers 4,500 farmers in Nigeria

During the onboarding program for farmer empowerment at the NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, NDDC Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku, represented by Executive Director (Projects) Victor Antai, announced the commission's commitment to assisting farmers.

According to BusinessDay, the NDDC aims to promote good agronomic practices and expedite the use of scientific and technological advancements to boost productivity and sustainability.

He highlighted that this key agricultural initiative will provide smallholder rice and cassava farmers with data, financing, farm inputs, mechanization, and extension services to sustainably increase their production, thereby enhancing their income and contributing to food sufficiency in the Niger Delta region.

He said:

“This programme is conservatively projected to produce 12,000 tons of paddy rice and 10,500 tons of cassava tubers in the pilot phase this farming season.

“In addition to supporting farmers with factors of production, this project will connect farmers to the market by providing off-taking and help them build the performance and credit record they need to benefit subsequently from commercial financing."

He further mentioned that the NDDC plans to leverage the success of this initiative to drive the necessary investments in agricultural infrastructure.

According to the 2023 Global Hunger Index report published on its official website, Nigeria is among the countries struggling with severe hunger issues.

In 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) projected that approximately 26.5 million Nigerians could experience a food crisis from June to August 2024.

Also speaking at the event, Winifred Madume, the NDDC Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, highlighted the project's potential to boost agricultural activities and improve the economic well-being of the local population.

She noted that the Niger Delta region plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s agricultural output and global trade, especially in palm oil and cassava.

She said:

"The NDDC is dedicated to restoring the region’s agricultural potential through this project, emphasising professionalism and accountability in its execution."

According to the recent inflation rate report by the National Bureau of Statistics for May 2024, Nigeria's overall inflation rate reached 36.95%, while the rate of food inflation was 40.66%.

