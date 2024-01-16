Global site navigation

Apply! Full List of 38 Vacant Occupations in France for Nigerians, Others
Economy

by  Zainab Iwayemi

by  Zainab Iwayemi
  • France needs workers to fill up its workforce shortage in some occupations that are determinants of growth
  • Some of the vacancies opened are for Cooks, Domestic Cleaners and Helpers, and Application Programmers among others
  • Non-nationals applying will need to have a job offer before they can apply for a job in the country

France is facing a labour shortage and requires workers in diverse fields of occupations.

A September analysis published in the newspaper Le Monde states that the French economy mainly depends on immigrant laborers.

Full List of 38 Vacant Occupations in France for Nigerians, Others
France is facing a labour shortage and requires workers. Photo Credit: Thomas Barwick
Source: Getty Images

Most in-demand jobs are highly sought

The highest number of shortages according to the European Labour Authority (EURES) are related to construction and building trades, healthcare, IT, engineering, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Schengenvisainfo.com cited that the report on shortages and surpluses lists the following occupations as the most in-demand jobs in France:

  1. Accounting and bookkeeping clerks
  2. Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers
  3. Applications programmers
  4. Bricklayers and related workers
  5. Building frame and related trade workers not elsewhere classified
  6. Business services and administration managers not elsewhere classified
  7. Cabinet makers and related workers
  8. Cartographers and surveyors
  9. Civil engineering technicians
  10. Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers
  11. Cooks
  12. Domestic cleaners and helpers
  13. Earthmoving and related plant operators
  14. Electrical engineering technicians
  15. Electronic mechanics and servicers
  16. Financial and insurance brand managers
  17. Forestry and related workers
  18. Healthcare assistants
  19. Human resource managers
  20. Information and communication technology operations technicians
  21. Manufacturing managers
  22. Mechanical engineering technicians
  23. Metal processing plant operators
  24. Mobile farm and forestry plant operators
  25. Nursing associate professionals
  26. Pharmaceutical technicians and assistants
  27. Physiotherapists
  28. Power production and plant operators
  29. Printers
  30. Real estate agents and property managers
  31. Sewing machine operators
  32. Developers and analysts not elsewhere classified
  33. Plant machine operators not elsewhere classified
  34. Structural metal preparers and erectors
  35. Tailors, dressmakers, furriers and hatters
  36. Telecommunications engineers
  37. Vocational education teachers
  38. Welders and flame cutters

Workers not highly demanded

  1. Authors
  2. Building caretakers
  3. Cashiers
  4. Ticket clerks
  5. Gallery
  6. Museum and library technicians
  7. General office clerks
  8. Graphic and multimedia designers
  9. Journalists
  10. Artistic and cultural associate professionals
  11. Music teachers, PR professionals
  12. Shop supervisors
  13. Social work associate professionals
  14. Transport conductors
  15. Travel consultants and clerks
  16. Visual artists.

Applying for visa

The Nationals of the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland don’t need a visa to work in France but Non-nationals will need to have a job offer from an employer before they can apply for a visa.

To be able to work, Visaguide.world stated that a residence permit and a work permit must be obtained in almost every case.

Applicants will need to decide the category of the French Long Stay Work Visa they fall under and then get ready to start the application process.

Documents needed to apply for a French work visa

  • Completed French Work Visa Application Form
  • Two Photos.
  • valid passport
  • Proof of financial means.
  • Certificate of criminal record
  • Proof of paid French work visa fee
  • Work contract
  • OFII form

France Invites Nigerian Students to Apply for Scholarship and Travel Abroad Without Visa

Legit.ng reported that the French Embassy in Nigeria has called on interested Nigerians to apply for a scholarship to study in France.

The fully-funded scholarship is for Nigerian students who are interested in acquiring a master's degree in a higher institution in France.

Also, the scholarship program is open to young people under the age of 35 who are interested in the fields of environment and risk management.

