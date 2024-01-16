France needs workers to fill up its workforce shortage in some occupations that are determinants of growth

Some of the vacancies opened are for Cooks, Domestic Cleaners and Helpers, and Application Programmers among others

Non-nationals applying will need to have a job offer before they can apply for a job in the country

France is facing a labour shortage and requires workers in diverse fields of occupations.

A September analysis published in the newspaper Le Monde states that the French economy mainly depends on immigrant laborers.

Most in-demand jobs are highly sought

The highest number of shortages according to the European Labour Authority (EURES) are related to construction and building trades, healthcare, IT, engineering, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Schengenvisainfo.com cited that the report on shortages and surpluses lists the following occupations as the most in-demand jobs in France:

Accounting and bookkeeping clerks Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers Applications programmers Bricklayers and related workers Building frame and related trade workers not elsewhere classified Business services and administration managers not elsewhere classified Cabinet makers and related workers Cartographers and surveyors Civil engineering technicians Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers Cooks Domestic cleaners and helpers Earthmoving and related plant operators Electrical engineering technicians Electronic mechanics and servicers Financial and insurance brand managers Forestry and related workers Healthcare assistants Human resource managers Information and communication technology operations technicians Manufacturing managers Mechanical engineering technicians Metal processing plant operators Mobile farm and forestry plant operators Nursing associate professionals Pharmaceutical technicians and assistants Physiotherapists Power production and plant operators Printers Real estate agents and property managers Sewing machine operators Developers and analysts not elsewhere classified Plant machine operators not elsewhere classified Structural metal preparers and erectors Tailors, dressmakers, furriers and hatters Telecommunications engineers Vocational education teachers Welders and flame cutters

Workers not highly demanded

Authors Building caretakers Cashiers Ticket clerks Gallery Museum and library technicians General office clerks Graphic and multimedia designers Journalists Artistic and cultural associate professionals Music teachers, PR professionals Shop supervisors Social work associate professionals Transport conductors Travel consultants and clerks Visual artists.

Applying for visa

The Nationals of the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland don’t need a visa to work in France but Non-nationals will need to have a job offer from an employer before they can apply for a visa.

To be able to work, Visaguide.world stated that a residence permit and a work permit must be obtained in almost every case.

Applicants will need to decide the category of the French Long Stay Work Visa they fall under and then get ready to start the application process.

Documents needed to apply for a French work visa

Completed French Work Visa Application Form

Two Photos.

valid passport

Proof of financial means.

Certificate of criminal record

Proof of paid French work visa fee

Work contract

OFII form

