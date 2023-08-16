The Federal Government has released a long list of companies that are qualified to apply for government contracts

The license is however not forever and has an expiring date for the next months ending December 2023

The companies that made the list were based on compliance with employee pensions and insurance payments

A total of 24,516 companies have obtained their pension clearance certificates from the National Pension Commission.

With the certificates, the companies, by law are now eligible to pursue government contracts within their areas of operations.

Aisha Dahir-Umar is the Director-General of National Pension Commission

Source: UGC

PenCom disclosed the names in an updated document published on its website on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The document titled a list of organizations issued pension compliance certificates in 2023, is expected to have more names added before the end of the year.

With 24,516 names already approved as of August 2023, the list for 2023 is expected to exceed the number of firms approved in 2022 (26,556) and 2021 (25,841).

What the law says about pension certificates

According to the National Pension Act’s laws, a company must have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for a company to qualify for the certificate.

It stated that companies with no insurance coverage for their workers will not be allowed to do any government business.

PenCom believes that with the regulation, companies would ensure that there is appropriate pension accounts for their workers.

Some of the companies on the list

Group One Dimension Limited

Quicka Nigeria Limited

Ramussal International Limited

Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc

Premium Times Services Limited

Triacta (Nigeria) Limited

Oye Abioye Quaye and Co

Yabesa Limited

Sao Associates

Sunlee Nig Ltd

Setraco (Nigeria) Limited

Insurance Brokers Of Nigeria Limited

Jaiz Bank Plc

A full list of 24,516 companies can be downloaded here.

Nigerian workers rank as world's 2nd most hardworking

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigerian workers have been rated as the second most hardworking people, with an average of 2,124 hours spent a year

The amount of time Nigerian workers spend in the office surpassed the global average of 44.1 hours per week.

Despite the time spent, Nigerian workers' minimum wage is far less than in most African countries.

Source: Legit.ng