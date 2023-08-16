FG Releases Names of Over 20,000 Companies Qualified To Apply for Govt Contracts in 2023, Sets Expiring Date
- The Federal Government has released a long list of companies that are qualified to apply for government contracts
- The license is however not forever and has an expiring date for the next months ending December 2023
- The companies that made the list were based on compliance with employee pensions and insurance payments
A total of 24,516 companies have obtained their pension clearance certificates from the National Pension Commission.
With the certificates, the companies, by law are now eligible to pursue government contracts within their areas of operations.
PenCom disclosed the names in an updated document published on its website on Monday, August 14, 2023.
The document titled a list of organizations issued pension compliance certificates in 2023, is expected to have more names added before the end of the year.
Full list: Tinubu moves to sell government's stake in NNPC, 19 other state-run companies to raise funds
With 24,516 names already approved as of August 2023, the list for 2023 is expected to exceed the number of firms approved in 2022 (26,556) and 2021 (25,841).
What the law says about pension certificates
According to the National Pension Act’s laws, a company must have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for a company to qualify for the certificate.
It stated that companies with no insurance coverage for their workers will not be allowed to do any government business.
PenCom believes that with the regulation, companies would ensure that there is appropriate pension accounts for their workers.
Some of the companies on the list
- Group One Dimension Limited
- Quicka Nigeria Limited
- Ramussal International Limited
- Jaiz Takaful Insurance Plc
- Premium Times Services Limited
- Triacta (Nigeria) Limited
- Oye Abioye Quaye and Co
- Yabesa Limited
- Sao Associates
- Sunlee Nig Ltd
- Setraco (Nigeria) Limited
- Insurance Brokers Of Nigeria Limited
- Jaiz Bank Plc
A full list of 24,516 companies can be downloaded here.
