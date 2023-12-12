Stallion Nigeria Limited has denied that it owed UBA the sum of N156 billion

According to the company, only one subsidiary of the group had a contract with UBA

It stated that the company and its co-defendant companies are opposing the action

Stallion Nigeria Limited said it is not true that it owes the United Bank for Africa (UBA) the sum of N156 billion as claimed by the bank.

It said this in a statement on Monday, December 11, 2023.

This followed an earlier report by Legit.ng that UBA had taken over the assets of Stallion Nigeria Limited and its affiliates in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The move came after a federal high court in Lagos alleged N156 billion debt suit against the company.

Only Stallion Nigeria Limited had a contract with UBA

According to the conglomerate's statement, only Stallion Nigeria Limited within the entire Stallion Group had a financing contract with the UBA.

It added that the company in 2014 made the repayment of N17 billion in import finance to the bank.

TheCable reported that Stallion Nigeria Limited and its affected sister co-defendant companies are opposing the action of UBA in the federal high court.

It stated:

“Most of the companies within the Stallion Group are not in any way affected by the action filed by UBA and neither their assets not their operations are affected by the lawsuit of UBA.

“As a matter of Nigerian law, a court of law does not assume jurisdiction over any party that is not expressly named as a defendant in an action before it.

“Stallion Nigeria Limited has excercised its right of appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court refusing to set aside the ex-parte orders granted in favour of UBA Plc.”

Stallion claims allegation is unfounded

According to the group, the court did not consider several facts misrepresented and materials concealed by the bank in its exparte application to the court for the interim order.

Stallion maintained that upon a proper reconciliation of accounts, the allegation of indebtedness by UBA was unfounded.

It claimed it had made several deposits on account throughout its relationship with the bank.

It noted that the payments were made even though it was yet to receive proceeds of the part-financed contract supply to the federal government.

The company said it had a firm commitment from the management of UBA to reconcile the account and was already in discussion, but the bank "proceeded to court in bad faith."

Stallion also denied that it dissipated its assets, noting that they are not movable.

It noted that its combined value with receivable is greater than the alleged indebtedness, but the court inexplicably downplayed it.

The group said they are already documenting their losses arising from UBA's invasion of their business premises and would pursue the appeal against the ruling court.

Source: Legit.ng