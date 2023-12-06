The governor of the CBN has approved the bank's reviewed Service Charter policy document

The 34-page document serves as a guide for customers to report service failure

It also spells out the bank's commitment to providing citizen-friendly governance

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has approved the bank's reviewed Service Charter.

The approved CBN's service charter became effective on November 21, 2023. Photo Credit: CBN

The bank stated this in a notice on its website titled, "Governor Cardoso approves the Central Bank of Nigeria's Service Charter."

The update became effective from November 21, 2023.

More about the service charter

The service charter is a document that describes the process for addressing service failure in the CBN's services. The document also entails a standard Customer Complaints Form for reporting such incidents.

Also, the charter enables the bank to follow SERVICOM Nigeria's guidelines for enhancing customer service delivery.

In addition to outlining what the apex bank expects from its external customers, the 34-page document guarantees how it will collaborate with them to accomplish its service objectives.

The bank's mandates, vision, mission, and basic values are spelt out in detail in this document. It includes a list of the services the bank provides through its several departments and the service requirements for each.

The Business Facilitation Act (BFA) 2022 mandates the Service Charter to promote business facilitation in Nigeria.

The CBN Governor reaffirmed the bank's dedication to delivering high-quality services efficiently, transparently, and responsibly to promote more responsive and citizen-friendly governance.

This came after the apex bank recently mandated commercial and merchant banks to begin debiting various loan defaulters.

