The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain legal tender indefinitely

The said in a statement that it is working with relevant agencies to stop the Supreme Court order that gave the deadline

The move by CBN comes amid the reported return of cash scarcity across Nigeria amid withdrawal limits reimposed by banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Monday, November 13, 2023, that it had reversed the December deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes from circulation, meaning that old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will remain legal tender alongside the newly redesigned notes until their gradual fade out from circulation.

The apex bank revealed in the circular that it is working with relevant bodies to vacate the court order that gave the December deadline for the validity of old notes.

CBN to vacate Supreme Court order on old naira notes

CBN said:

“Thus, all banknotes issued by the CBN, by Section 20(5) of the CBN Act 2007, will continue to remain legal tender, ad infinitum, even beyond the initial December 31, 2023, deadline.”

The bank’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The apex bank revealed that its decision aligns with international best practices and to preempt a repeat of earlier experiences.

The new announcement comes amid panic withdrawals by bank customers who had begun hoarding cash in anticipation of the December deadline when the old naira notes were supposed to stop circulation.

Banks reimpose cash withdrawal limits amid panic withdrawal

The move reportedly led to commercial banks imposing cash withdrawal limits to forestall cash scarcity ahead of Christmas.

CBN said:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is working with the relevant authorities to vacate the subsisting court ruling on the same subject.

“Accordingly, all CBN branches across the country will continue to issue and accept all denominations of Nigerian banknotes, old and redesigned, to and from deposit money banks (DMBs).

“The general public is encouraged to continue to accept all Naira banknotes (old or redesigned) for day-to-day transactions and handle them with the utmost care to safeguard and protect their lifecycle.

“ Also, the general public is encouraged to embrace alternative modes of payment, e-channels, for day-to-day transactions."

Cash scarcity returns in parts of Nigeria

The latest development comes amid the reported return of cash scarcity in parts of Nigeria where Point of Sale (PoS) operators resort to sourcing funds from petrol stations and elsewhere.

Residents across Nigeria feared that naira scarcity may have returned as they found it challenging to get cash for their day-to-day transactions.

Some banks across the country have also limited cash withdrawals, according to findings, wording the situation.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some parts of the country were reportedly experiencing cash scarcity.

Meanwhile, the CBN, in a recent report, assured Nigerians of enough availability of cash across Nigeria.

