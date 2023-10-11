The Central Bank of Nigeria has reported that the currency in circulation reached about N2.76 trillion in September

The figure represents a 3.80% increase from the amount recorded in August 2023

The Nigerian currency continued its depreciation against major currencies, falling to N1,010 per dollar on Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the currency in circulation hit about N2.76 trillion as of September 2023.

The new threshold represents a 14.5% decline yearly from the N3.23 trillion reported in September last year.

The current amount in circulation is highest in 2023

According to CBN, currency in circulation refers to physical cash, including paper notes and coins, used for transactions between consumers and businesses in a country.

The current amount in circulation is the highest recorded in 2023, as per the CBN data. In August, the currency in circulation stood at N2.66 trillion, representing a 3.80% increase from September 2023.

ThisDay reports that currency in circulation has dropped massively to N982.1 billion by the end of February 2023 as CBN embarked on the naira redesign policy.

The Naira redesign witnessed a decline in currency in circulation

The apex bank initiated the policy under the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to address issues in currency management, such as counterfeiting, illegal activities involving cash, and hoarding of banknotes.

Over 80% of the currency in circulation was held outside the banking system, the apex bank said on October 26, 2022, when it announced the reasons for redesigning the banknotes.

In March 2023, the cash circulation spiked steadily, with N1.68 trillion in circulation at the time.

Currency in circulation in Nigeria declined by 235.03%, dropping from N3.29 trillion at the end of October 2022 to N982.1 billion by the end of February 2023.

CBN withdrew about N2.32 trillion from circulation during the period.

The financial institution's regulator had announced the redesign of N200, N500, and N200 notes, with new notes set to begin circulating from December 2022, while the old notes would remain as legal tender until January 31, 2023.

The naira depreciates against major currencies

Currency in circulation has experienced fluctuations in the months leading up to September 2023, with N2.78 trillion in August, N2.81 trillion in July, N2.74 trillion in June, N2.79 trillion in May, N2.79 trillion in April, N2.8 trillion in March, N2.78 trillion in February and N2.83 trillion in January.

Meanwhile, the exchange rates between the naira and dollar remained volatile as of Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The naira depreciated against the US dollar by N1,010 to a dollar at the parallel market from the N1005 it traded as of Monday, October 9, 2023, as buyers flooded the black market for the elusive hard currency.

According to data obtained by Legit.ng from the FMDQ, the naira appreciated slightly against the US dollar at N763 on Tuesday, October 11, 2023, from the N773 per dollar it traded on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Tunde Lemo, ex-CBN Deputy Governor, advised the current CBN management to revert to the managed float of the Nigerian currency.

Lemo said the apex bank needs to address issues in the FX market, which has led to distrust in the system and kept away investors.

He stated that the new CBN management must address FX debts, obligations, and backlogs to restore confidence in the naira.

