The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the names of three additional commercial banks for fee collection

Parallex Bank, Lotus Bank, and Coronation Merchant Bank are three bank newly authorized banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria has appointed three new commercial banks to collect fees under the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS).

A circular dated October 6, 2023, signed by the bank's Director of Trade and Exchange Department, W.J. Kanya, said the approval was granted by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Wale Edun.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso Credit: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

CBN denies report on eNaira causing financial instability

The apex bank named Parallex Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, and Lotus Bank as additional financial institutions authorized for fee collection under the scheme.

Meanwhile, the bank has denied media reports that it said the digital currency, the eNaira, threatens Nigeria's financial stability.

In a statement by the bank's Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin said the stories were based on a need for more understanding of the positions of the Foreward and some articles in the bank's recently issued Economic and Digital Currencies report.

CBN says reports lack of understanding of the CBN publication

The CBN spokesman states that the publication provides an in-depth knowledge of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) generally and the mechanisms of the eNaira in particular.

He said the publication highlighted issues and challenges in the implementation report.

According to AbdulMumin, the eNaira continues to evolve and undergo modifications to improve user experience across all interfaces.

What the report says

Media reports recently stated that a recent report by CBN has raised concerns about the performance of the eNaira.

In its report, the apex bank warns about stability trouble due to converting bank deposits into eNaira.

Per the report, bank deposit conversion to eNaira has shown a monthly growth of 78.3% since its launch, averaging about N1.66 billion.

The report stated that the impact came from the fact that funds converted by customers into digital currency are held in wallets kept with the CBN and unavailable for lending by commercial banks.

The financial institution regulator reportedly minted a total of N2 billion in naira.

The apex bank had touted digital currency as an alternative to cash transactions, especially at the height of the cash scarcity early this year.

At one time, CBN asked the Nigerian government to adopt eNaira in its conditional cash transfer programmes.

