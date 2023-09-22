The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has identified four unlicensed fuel suppliers across airports in Nigeria

The NCC said the suppliers have been chased out of the airports and never to return

He said a recent aviation fuel contamination involving Max Air necessitated an inquiry and fuel audit across airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has identified four unlicensed suppliers of aviation fuel, also known as Jet AI, across airports in the country.

The development follows a recent incident of aviation fuel contamination involving a Nigerian airline, which led to its temporary suspension.

Refueling Corporate Jet Credit: drolet

Source: Getty Images

Unauthorized suppliers did not follow due process

According to the regulatory agency, the offenders gained access to the airports without due diligence, stating that the combined efforts of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the NCAA led to the identification and expulsion of the culprits.

Leadership reports that the authority did not name the unauthorized suppliers but said they would never return to the airports.

The agency disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, September 21, 2023, during the inauguration of an audit committee of all aviation activities in the country.

Members of the committee are drawn from the NCAA, the Nigerian Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Department of States Security Services (DSS), and NMDPRA and fuel marketers in Nigeria.

Committee to investigate fuel supply source

The committee members will thoroughly review and audit all fuel suppliers, facilities, and equipment from the fuel supply source into the aircraft within 60 days, The Nation report said.

The NCAA Director-General, Musa Nuhu, said the assignment was not a witch-hunting exercise but meant to unravel the truth.

Nuhu said through his representative at the event, Ibrahim Dambazau, that incidents of fuel contamination regarding Max Air in Yola have generated a lot of buzz and attention in Nigeria and across the globe, creating negative publicity in the industry and fear among air passengers.

Recently, Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema expressed disappointment with the management of the NCAA, stating that the airline was denied an opportunity to build a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria.

He stated the aviation firm had ordered five new aircraft worth N200 billion, making it the largest carrier in Nigeria.

