Nigerians have turned to cryptocurrencies amid depreciating naira and skyrocketing inflation

On a year-on-year basis, cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria increased to $56.7 billion

The increased adoption is despite the CBN's directive to financial institutions forbidding its transactions

As Africa's largest economy struggles with a depreciating currency and skyrocketing inflation, cryptocurrency use is expanding in Nigeria.

According to Reuters, this is according to a report released on Tuesday by New York-based blockchain research firm Chainalysis

Between July 2022 and June 2023, the value of cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria increased by 9% on a yearly basis to $56.7 billion.

The usage of cryptocurrencies increased 245% to $1.6 billion in Uganda, where it is more limited but developing quickly, while it decreased by more than half to $8.4 billion in Kenya, according to the report.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria emerged most active crypto country amid CBN ban on transactions.

Nigeria picks interest in bitcoin and stablecoins

When the value of the naira fell, interest in bitcoin and stablecoins—crypto tokens whose monetary value is tethered to a stable asset to safeguard from wild volatility—rose in Nigeria, especially during the sharpest losses in June and July of 2023, according to Chainalysis.

After President Bola Tinubu launched some of the most audacious reforms Nigeria has seen in years, including eliminating a well-liked but expensive petrol subsidy and some exchange rate limitations, the currency sank to record lows.

Legit.ng can confirm that the naira crashed to N983 per dollar in the parallel market as of the time of this report.

According to Moyo Sodipo, co-founder of Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Busha, "people are constantly looking for opportunities to hedge against the devaluation of the naira and the persistent economic decline since COVID."

In 2021, Nigeria prohibited its banks and financial organisations from dealing in or aiding cryptocurrency transactions

Nigeria's apex bank produced a set of regulations for digital assets last year, indicating that the most populous nation in Africa was looking for a compromise between an outright prohibition and their unrestricted use.

Nigeria's young, tech-savvy population has enthusiastically embraced cryptocurrencies, forgoing the banking sector prohibition, for instance, by adopting peer-to-peer trading provided by cryptocurrency exchanges.

