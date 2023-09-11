United Nigeria Airlines has received approval from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to operate international flight

The airline can now take passengers from Nigeria to the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and several countries

This approval is in accordance with a subsisting Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the six countries

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

The Federal Government of Nigeria has granted approval for United Airlines to operate international flights.

The airline which started operations in 2021, can now airlift passengers into the United States of America, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

United Nigeria can now fly directly to UK, US Photo Credit: UN

Source: Facebook

The approval was announced in a letter dated September 8, 2023 and signed by director, Air Transport Management, Mr. H.T. Ejiburu, on behalf of the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to the United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited, Leadership reports.

The letter reads:

“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 2nd August 2023 on the above subject and convey the Honourable Minister’s approval for the designation of Messrs United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited to operate international flight operations to the under mentioned countries and cities: Netherlands (Amsterdam), Italy (Rome), United Arab Emirates (Dubai), United Kingdom (London), United States of America (USA) (Houston) and Ireland (Dublin).

“The designation of Messrs United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited is in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the government of the federal Republic of Nigeria and the governments of the six mentioned countries.

“Consequently, the airline is hereby advised to liaise with the Civil Aviation Authorities of the aforementioned countries for documentation prior to commencement of scheduled flight operations. However, you are obliged to comply with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (Nig. CARs (2023) Part 18.5.1.1 A-C by taking further steps to liaise with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in fulfilling the requirements if necessary.

“Kindly note that the approval has been communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its further necessary actions.”

Also, the airline said it has obtained approval for Regional flights and is expecting additional aircraft from the middle of October as ur prepares to commence international operation.

