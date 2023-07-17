The cash intervention scheme under former president Buhari only covered 40.21 million Nigerians

World Bank says government spending geared towards addressing poverty and protection is not enough

The Bank said Nigeria needs comprehensive expansion and coverage of social protection programmes

The Federal Government’s N5,000 monthly cash transfer under former president, Muhammadu Buhari failed to capture 42.69 million poor Nigerians, report shows.

This was established using the edition of the June 2023 Nigeria Development Update of the World Bank which disclosed that only 19.4% of Nigerians benefitted from the programme.

World Bank says government spending geared towards addressing poverty and protection is not enough Photo credit - IFRC

Source: UGC

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently announced N8,000 palliative for 12 million household for six months to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

With an estimated population of around 207.25 million based on World Bank estimates, Punch reports that the number only covers about 40.21 million Nigerians benefitted from the cash transfer programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The bank also noted that about 40% of Nigerians - estimated at 82.9 million people – at the end of 2022 lived on less than the national poverty line.

FG not spending enough to address poverty

The bank hinted that government is not spending enough to address poverty and protection to cope with shocks financially.

In 2021, it said that the country spent only 0.7% of its GDP on social safety nets. The number, the bank said, is much lower compared to the average for Sub-Saharan Africa as well as lower-middle-income countries with record of 1.2% and global average of 1.5%.

It said:

Only 19.4 per cent of Nigerians benefitted from any safety nets programme, compared with 25 per cent regionally and 41 per cent globally.

Among those covered however, the bank said benefit levels remain insufficient to keep households out of poverty, hence it called for the comprehensive expansion and coverage of its social protection programmes to allow households to cope better with inevitable future shocks.

Poverty situation in Nigeria

The bank noted that majority of Nigerians are either poor or economically insecure, making them just one shock away from falling into poverty.

It stated:

About 40 per cent of Nigerians—82.9 million people— lived on less than the national poverty line in 2018/19.13. An additional one quarter of the population—some 52.6 million people—were economically insecure, at high risk of falling into poverty. The overall poverty situation since then is unlikely to have improved given that GDP per capita has declined since 2019.

According to the bank, an additional four million Nigerians also add to the number between January and May this year as a result of the rising inflation. It further estimated that about 7.1 million poor Nigerians more would become poor without the Federal Government providing palliatives for them.

Report claims Buhari’s poverty reduction strategy impacted millions

In a related news, Legit.ng in a report highlighting the achievements of Buhari's National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) across the country claims that Buhari’s poverty reduction scheme impacted some Nigerians.

Activities of the Steering Committee of NPRGS, which is chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, revealed that the Committee's interventions had impacted millions of Nigerians in different sectors within a few years.

Laolu Akande, the spokesman to the Vice President stated that almost 2 million Nigerians that were vulnerable had been impacted by various projects which were implemented by the committee of the NPRGS for the year 2022 in the areas of rural roads construction, agriculture as well as skills and vocational training.

Source: Legit.ng