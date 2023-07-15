The naira sunk to its lowest on Friday, July 14, 2023, exchanging at N803 to a dollar

The fall indicates that the naira depreciated at 7.78% from N774 par dollar it traded the day before

At the official FMDQ exchange, the market turnover stood at $46.9 million on Friday, July 14, 2023

The exchange rate between Nigeria’s currency, the naira, and the dollar depreciated to N803 per dollar at the Investor and Export (I&E) window on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The fall is the lowest in history. The exchange rate has fallen since Nigeria began floating the naira and moved above the N800 per dollar threshold for the first time.

The exchange rate officially crosses above the N800 threshold

The current depreciation represents a 7.3% decline from the beginning of the week when it closed at N744 per dollar.

Data from the FMDQ, where Nigeria officially trades the exchange rate, shows that the naira depreciated by 7.72% from N746.28.

Reports say the major highlights of trading on Friday, July 14, 2023, show the Forex turnover of $46.9 million, representing a 46.33% drop day-on-day. It indicates the lowest fall since May 2, 2023.

The intra-day trading saw the naira exchange at a high of N829 per dollar, higher than the parallel market rate, while the intra-day low stood at N689 to a dollar.

Checks show that at the parallel market, the naira fell to a low of N815 to a dollar, according to data on Abokifx, the parallel market exchange rate aggregator.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s forex reserves closed at $34 billion as of July 11, 2023.

