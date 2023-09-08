The NBS has released its foreign trade report for the second quarter of 2023, which details how Nigeria's trade relationship with the rest of the world

The report revealed that the Netherlands has overtaken India as the top destination for Nigeria's products

In the list of the top 10 countries buying Nigerian crude oil and non-crude oil products, China was missing

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria recorded a total trade of N12.74 trillion in the second quarter of 2023.

This amount is slightly higher than the total trade of N12.04 trillion reported in the first quarter (January to March) of 2023.

However, the Q2 trade is lower than the N12.84 trillion total trade recorded in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The figures are in NBS's latest foreign trade report for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, obtained by Legit.ng from its website.

Breakdown of Nigeria's Q2 trade report

According to NBS, total exports for the second quarter of 2023 stood at N7.01 trillion, while total imports amounted to N5.72 trillion.

This shows that Nigeria exported more made in Nigeria products in Q2, 2023 by 8.5% when compared to N6.48 trillion export report in Q1, 2023.

However, the export figure is 5.20% lower compared to the N7.40 billion in the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Further analysis of the report shows that the largest export value in the second quarter of 2023 was ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude’ with N5.58 trillion representing 79.63% of the total export.

This was followed by ‘Natural gas, liquefied’ with N639.37 billion accounting for 9.11%, and ‘Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution’ with N81.21 billion or 1.16% of total exports.

The countries buying Nigerian products and value

The top 10 countries that did business with Nigeria in the second quarter of 2023 are as follows:

Countries Value of business with Nigeria in Q2, 2023 Netherlands N788.8bn United States N718.63bn Indonesia N550.17bn France N 540.72bn Spain N 504.44bn India N463.30bn Canada N463.21bn United Kingdom N414.50bn Italy N326.56bn South Africa N246.01bn

Takeaways

In the second quarter of 2022, India was the top destination for Nigerian products, especially crude oil, accounting for 14.85% of Nigeria's total exports at that time.

The latest figure of N463.30 billion recorded in Q2, 2023, indicates a 61% increase in trade exports when compared to N1.09 trillion in Q2, 2022.

Additionally, China was missing from the list of top export destinations as it now relies more on Russia for its crude oil needs.

