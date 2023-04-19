Nigerian airline Rano Air recently acquired aircraft worth over N4 billion and obtained a full operating license

Now the airline has begun a recruitment process to hire individuals and travel agencies

Rano Air is expected to operate a cargo and passenger service in the coming months

Nigerian airline Rano Air has announced plans to begin recruitment following the acquisition of a new aircraft worth over N4 billion and a full operating license.

The airline recently announced that it has received its Air Operator Certificate from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which authorizes it to provide scheduled passenger, cargo, and charter flight operations.

Kano Billionaire, Auwalu buys 4 aircraft at an estimated cost of over N4.2bn for Rano operation Credit: @ranoaira

Rano Air Limited expressed excitement over the acquisition of the aircraft and license, stating that it is now ready to commence full commercial operations.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the airline called for interested travel agencies and individuals to apply for job openings at the company.

The statement reads:

"Rano Air Limited is interested in recruiting travel agents or individuals. Interested persons can contact the Marketing Department at Marketing@ranoair.com or through our social media platforms."

History of Rano Air

Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the A.A. Rano Group and a Kano native own Rano Air.

In preparation for the Rano Air operation, Dailytrust reports that he secured four EMB-145LRs aircraft to start operations in 2022.

Checks by Legit.ng show the average price of an Embraer ERJ-145LR for sale on GlobalAir.com is $2,395,000(N1.09 billion) which brings the total spend to N4.2 billion.

