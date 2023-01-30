Nigerian banks have agreed to stop the payment of old naira notes to customers in the banking hall

Banks customers will now only get the lower denomination of the old naira notes when making over-the-counter withdrawals

The Central bank of Nigeria has set February 10 as the deadline date for Nigerians to return the old naira notes

Customers who want to withdraw cash from a bank will no longer be given the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes as a substitute for the redesigned notes when they are unavailable.

This was the agreement reached by the Banker’s Committee after a meeting in Lagos on Monday, 30 January 2023, BusinessDay reports.

The message from the meeting is that henceforth customers will only get N100, N50, N20, N10, and N5 regardless of how much a customer is withdrawing over the counter.

Banks to pay customers with low denomination of new naira notes. Photo credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

The committee also encouraged Nigerians to use alternative channels for their transactions.

Also, bank customers who insist on the new naira notes are to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

CBN old naira notes deadline

The development is in consonance with the CBN press statement personally signed by its governor, Godwin Emefiele announced that the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes is now February 10, 2023.

The statement also revealed that there is still N900 billion outside banks and wants it before the new deadline of February 10.

Banks will be sanction

To avoid regulatory hammers, many banks have directed their core and non-core operations staff to ensure they don’t have situations of cash shortages in their Automated Teller Machines only to be found that they have the new naira notes in their vaults.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that CBN promised to monitor bank vaults to see how the allocated new naira notes are been circulated.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to a video showing a bundle of new naira notes sprayed at a party.

The video is coming at a time many Nigerians remain unsure of their fate after the January 31, 2023 deadline.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed that the deadline for depositing old currency will not be extended.

Source: Legit.ng