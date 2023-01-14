The list of the world's wealthiest people at the start of 2023, has been revealed, and there have been significant changes.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk has lost his title as the world's richest man to Bernard Arnault, a French billionaire

Dangote retains his position as the richest man in Africa 34 places higher than his closest rival in Africa, Johann Rupert

Forbes magazine has revealed the list of richest men in the world in the first two weeks of 2023.

Bernard Arnault, the Chairman, and CEO, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton now leads with a net worth of $209.3 billion.

The French billionaire is ahead of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who has watched his wealth in recent months dropped to $146 billion.

Within this same period last year(2022), Elon Musk looked untouchable with his net worth near $300 billion.

Other billionaires in the top five

The other top billionaires as of Saturday, 14 January 2023 include Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire has a net worth of $128.3 billion.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon followed in third with a net worth of $121.3 billion while Larry Ellison, the chairman of Oracle completes the top five with $110.4 billion net worth.

Warren Buffett- $110.4bn

Bill Gates- $103.7bn

Carlos Slim Helu & family- $89.8bn

Mukesh Ambani- $88.4bn

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family- $81bn

Dangote remains Africa's richest man

Aliko Dangote retains his position as the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $13.5 billion as at Saturday, 14 January 2023.

Dangote however, did not make it to the top 100 billionaire list again, ranking as the 134th richest man in the world, according to Forbes.

In second place for Africa is Johann Rupert from South Africa who has $10.7 billion in his name.

Nicky Oppenheimer- $8.5bn

Abdulsamad Rabiu- $7.3bn

Nassef Sawiris- $7.3bn

