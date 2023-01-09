List of Top 25 Richest Women in the world January 2023, former number one drops to 8th position
- The list of richest women in the world for 2022 has been revealed and there are big changes
- The majority of the 25 names have been at the top of the women's rich list table for years now
- However, there is a major change in the list as the former number one drops to the 8th position
The list of the richest people in the world is largely dominated by men, and it is rare to see women at the helm of affairs.
However, there are women who are holding their heads high and reminding others around the world that dreaming big is not limited to one gender.
As at Monday, January 9, 2022, the world's richest woman Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is ranked 13th in the Bloomberg billionaire rich list with a net worth of $76.2 billion.
The French-born Meyers controls 33% of L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics maker.
She is not the only woman ranked so high by Bloomberg, another is Alice Walton who is the 19th richest person in the world with a wealth of $63.5 billion.
Walton is the youngest child of Sam Walton and an heir to Walmart's fortune.
Julia Koch ($58.2 billion); Jacqueline Mars ($38.7 billion) and Miriam Adelson($31.5 billion) complete the list of the five richest women globally.
Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife is one prominent person who has fallen down the women billionaire list.
She once led the table as the richest woman but has slid to eighth place in 2023.
Another interesting insight is that 10 of the richest women in the world are richer than the African richest man, Aliko Dangote who has a net worth of $18.7 billion as at Monday, 9 January 2023.
Aliko Dangote begins 2023 as the world's 78th richest man, although his fortune reduces by $400m from 2022
Here is a full list 25 richest women in the world and their net worth
- Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $76 billion
- Alice Walton: $63.5 billion
- Julia Koch & Family: $58.2 billion
- Jacqueline Mars: $38.7 billion
- Miriam Adelson & family: $31.5 billion
- Gina Rinehart: $28.0 billion
- Susanne Klatten: $25.2 billion
- Mackenzie Scott: $24.9 billion
- Iris Fontbona & family: $22.4 billion
- Abigail Johnson: $20.1 billion
- Savitri Jindal & family: $18.2 billion
- Renata Kellnerova & family: $16.4 billion
- Charlen de Carvalho-Heineken & family: $15.6 billion
- Kwong siu-hing: $14.9 billion
- Diane Hendricks: $12.5 billion
- Laurene Powell Jobs & family: $11.2 billion
- Wu Yajun: $11.0 billion
- Christy Walton: $10.5 billion
- Yang Huiyan & family: $10.3 billion
- Marijke Mars: $9.7 billion
- Victoria Mars: $9.7 billion
- Valerie Mars: $9.7 billion
- Pamela Mars: $9.7 billion
- Kirsten Rausing: $9.5 billion
- Ann Walton Kroenke: $8.7 billion
