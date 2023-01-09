The list of richest women in the world for 2022 has been revealed and there are big changes

The majority of the 25 names have been at the top of the women's rich list table for years now

However, there is a major change in the list as the former number one drops to the 8th position

The list of the richest people in the world is largely dominated by men, and it is rare to see women at the helm of affairs.

However, there are women who are holding their heads high and reminding others around the world that dreaming big is not limited to one gender.

As at Monday, January 9, 2022, the world's richest woman Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is ranked 13th in the Bloomberg billionaire rich list with a net worth of $76.2 billion.

Meyers remains the richest woman in the world Credit: @reuters

Source: Getty Images

The French-born Meyers controls 33% of L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics maker.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She is not the only woman ranked so high by Bloomberg, another is Alice Walton who is the 19th richest person in the world with a wealth of $63.5 billion.

Walton is the youngest child of Sam Walton and an heir to Walmart's fortune.

Julia Koch ($58.2 billion); Jacqueline Mars ($38.7 billion) and Miriam Adelson($31.5 billion) complete the list of the five richest women globally.

Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife is one prominent person who has fallen down the women billionaire list.

She once led the table as the richest woman but has slid to eighth place in 2023.

Another interesting insight is that 10 of the richest women in the world are richer than the African richest man, Aliko Dangote who has a net worth of $18.7 billion as at Monday, 9 January 2023.

Here is a full list 25 richest women in the world and their net worth

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $76 billion Alice Walton: $63.5 billion Julia Koch & Family: $58.2 billion Jacqueline Mars: $38.7 billion Miriam Adelson & family: $31.5 billion Gina Rinehart: $28.0 billion Susanne Klatten: $25.2 billion Mackenzie Scott: $24.9 billion Iris Fontbona & family: $22.4 billion Abigail Johnson: $20.1 billion Savitri Jindal & family: $18.2 billion Renata Kellnerova & family: $16.4 billion Charlen de Carvalho-Heineken & family: $15.6 billion Kwong siu-hing: $14.9 billion Diane Hendricks: $12.5 billion Laurene Powell Jobs & family: $11.2 billion Wu Yajun: $11.0 billion Christy Walton: $10.5 billion Yang Huiyan & family: $10.3 billion Marijke Mars: $9.7 billion Victoria Mars: $9.7 billion Valerie Mars: $9.7 billion Pamela Mars: $9.7 billion Kirsten Rausing: $9.5 billion Ann Walton Kroenke: $8.7 billion

"My son inspired my million-naira business": Meet Seun, founder of Baby Grubz

Meanwhile, in a recent report Legit.ng profiled Seun Sangoleye the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Baby Grubz.

Baby Grubz an infant food company established in 2013 by Sangoleye at one of her trying moments as a mother.

She detailed in the report her journey from being a computer scientist to starting a business that makes millions.

Source: Legit.ng