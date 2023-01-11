Forbes has revealed the list of the 10 youngest billionaires in the world in 2023 and how they acquired their wealth

While some of the names listed were lucky to have a prominent father, others created wealth for themselves

The 10 youngest billionaires listed have a combined wealth of more than 10 billion dollars

While many others their age are still trying to start their lives and are unclear of what the future holds, some of the world's youngest billionaires already have riches that many people will never have in their lifetime, even if they save all they earn.

According to Forbes, Kevin David Lehmann is the youngest billionaire in the world at just 20 as a net worth of $2.4 billion as at Thursday, 12 January 2023.

Lehmann is also currently the 1,292 richest person in the world making his fortune from Germany's leading drugstore chain, dm (drogerie market).

In 1974, the young billionaire father invested in the firm and handed him 50% of the company's equity. The company today is said to bring in over $12 billion in annual revenue.

The second youngest billionaire in the world

Another young billionaire on the list is Alexandr, a 25-year-old self-made billionaire ranked at 2,518 richest in the world.

Forbes says Alexandr is currently worth $1 billion a fortune he made from his company Scale AI.

He co-founded Scale AI in 2016 and owns an estimated 15 percent of the company which was valued by investors at $7.3 billion in 2021.

Scale AI helps companies put their raw data to work for Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Full list of the 10 youngest billionaires and net worth in 2023

Name age net worth Kevin David Lehmann 20 $2.4bn Alexandrk 25 $1bn Pedro Franceschi 26 $1.6bn Zelong 26 $1.4bn Alexandra Andresen 26 $1.2bn Henrique Dubugras 27 $1.5bn Katharina Andresen 27 $1.2bn Ryan Breslow 28 $2bn Gary 29 $4.2bn Gustav Magnar Witzoe 29 $2.7bn

