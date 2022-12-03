The Nigerian government is reportedly probing some ministries and departments over illegal recruitment

The affected MDAs are the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Customs Service

They allegedly engaged in backdoor recruitment and employment racketeering involving thoughts of illegal employees

The Nigerian government is set to probe illegal and backdoor recruitment by some agencies of the government, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigeria Customs Service.

Some federal ministries, departments and agencies have continued to embark on backdoor recruitment despite the 2020 employment embargo imposed by the federal government.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN, NNPC allegedly recruited thousands illegally

The Punch report said the Nigerian government is threatening to sanction culpable ministries and agencies of government such as CBN, NNPC, FIRS and NCS, among others.

As per the report, some agencies issued employment letters to applicants not certified by the Office of the Head Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission. Some replaced retired or deceased officials with family and friends, which the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission did not sanction.

It was earlier reported that some civil servants embarked on employment racketeering were caught by the Ministry of Works.

Federal government fumes, vows sanctions

The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation had uncovered over 1,500 civil servants with fake employment letters in a particular ministry.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, said her office noticed 1,618 workers whose employment letters were either fake or illegal in the Service.

In 2019, the NPPC reportedly employed individuals without due process in recruitment.

Some groups, especially the Niger Delta Youth Consort of Nigeria, protested against the NNPC for excluding the region and southerners in the secret recruitment.

