The China Habour Engineering LFTZ Enterprises has announced the completion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port construction.

The $1.5 billion Lekki Port is one of the deepest ports in West Africa and is expected to generate about $361 billion in revenue for the Nigerian government and also provide 200,000 jobs for the nation.

Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos

Source: Getty Images

Project to generate 20,000 jobs

The company's Vice President, Wu Di, who also acts as the Director of the Lekki port at the company, said at the handover ceremony that the construction of the Port officially began on June 15, 2020, and was completed on Monday, October 24, 2022.

ThisDay reports that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured that the state government was working to provide enough ambience for transportation infrastructure in the State and that works are ongoing at the Ibeju-Lekki port area to avoid congestion.

Wu Di stated that the EPC's entire contract value for the project's first phase was $581 million.

Di revealed that the completion of the Port would make way for the container terminal operator, the Lekkin Free Port Terminal, to take over the Port for operations.

Lagos building massive transport infrastructure

Sanwo-Olu re-echoed that the Lagos State Government's commitment to the timely delivery of the road network around the Ibeju Lekki axis to ensure the evacuation of cargo from the Port.

He also called on local and foreign investors to invest in the State, adding that the zone was specifically designed to encourage investments in the State.

Source: Legit.ng