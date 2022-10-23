The identity and true reasons for the jail sentences of a Nigerian lady in the UAE have been revealed

In a late-night tweet, the federal government also reminded Nigerians to always respect other countries' laws

There is no word on whether the Nigerian government intends to intervene in the matter and assist the lady imprisoned

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has provided the real reason why a Nigerian lady is currently in a United Arab Emirates prison.

The lady, who the commission identified as Ms Dunchi Lar is expected to stay in prison for one year.

Providing clarification on Sunday, 23 October 2022, the commission explained that Lar was arrested and jailed for violating the country's cybercrime law.

Nigerian government reacts to lady sentenced to one-year imprisonment Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

According to a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission's public relations officer, and posted on Twitter, it was also noted that the action of lar is illegal according to the country's law.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lar had posted herself on Twitter with a group of Nigerians kept in a room at Dubai international airport.

A Twitter user @jerrydoubles who claimed to be her relative first brought the news of her arrest and sentence to the public, captured by Legit.ng.

What the commission is saying

The statement from the commission reads:

"The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission hereby gives more clarification on the case of a Nigerian lady, Ms Dunchi Lar who was convicted under United Arab Emirates laws for recording and circulating "offensive" video on Social media.

"Under the UAE cyber crime law, taking a video or photograph of someone without his/her consent and posting such on social media is an offence punishable with one year jail term or a fine of between approximately $69,000 and $137,000 or both jail term and fine.

"Ms Lar made and tweeted the viral video of the UAE official at the Airport. This law also applies to eavesdropping, recording, photographing, or disclosing audio or video communication of a person without his/her permission, taking photographs or videos of a dead person or accident victim without such person’s consent.

"She was sentenced on the 12th of October and has 15 days to appeal the judgment.

"Ms Dunchi Lar can still appeal the ruling and has been assured of moral and consular support by the Nigerian Mission in Dubai."

542 Nigerians evacuated from UAE, each gets $100 transport fare

In a related development, the Federal government has announced the evacuation of Nigerians who were asked to leave the UAE but were stranded

They are numbered 542 and arrived in Nigeria on a chartered flight on early hours of Sunday

The UAE government has been tough on Nigerians in recent months and has suspended visa issuance

Source: Legit.ng