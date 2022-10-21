Details have emerged that the Nigeria government have earmarked just over N5000 for citizens' healthcare for 2023

The figure is the highest under president Buhari's administration and an improvement from 2022

Nigeria's health care budget for next year is the highest under the present administration

The Nigerian government has allocated N1.09 trillion to the ministry of health for 2023 out of the N20. 51 trillion budget plan proposed by President Muhammdu Buhari.

This is the highest allocation in Nigeria's history and a 51.4 per cent increase over the N724.92 billion allocated in 2022.

However, the proposed sum for healthcare is still far below expectations, owing to the country's growing population.

President Buhari recently submitted the proposed budget for lawmakers scrutiny Credit: Presidency

In April 2001, African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government, including then-President Olusegun Obasanjo, signed and committed to allocating 15% of their annual budget to improving the health sector.

The proposed N1.09 trillion is only 5.35 per cent of the total budget, Ripples Nigeria analysis shows.

The 5.35% allocation of the total 2023 budget is 9.65 per cent lower than the 15% commitment signed.

Nigeria's health care per citizens

If the President's proposed N1.09 trillion budget for the Ministry of Health is approved, using the country's estimated 217 million, according to Worldometer data, the cost of medical care budgeted for each Nigerian is N5,039.

While this is an increase from N3,453 in 2022 and N2,749 in 2021, the budget for citizens remains woefully inadequate.

Buhari promises for healthcare in 2023

In his budget presentation to the joint National Assembly session, President Buhari promised that critical health projects will be carried out in 2022.

According to him, the government intends to focus attention on equipping existing hospitals and rehabilitating infrastructure.

Nigeria's ministry of health Budget in seven years

2016- N250.06bn

2017- N304.19bn

2018-N356.45bn

2019-N372.70bn

2020-N441.01bn

2021-N549.83

2022-N711.28

2023 proposed: N1.09trn

