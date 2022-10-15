A new illegal pipeline has been discovered by security personnel attached to Tompolo, former Niger Delta militant leader

The pipeline, which has been operational for years, is said to be located very close to a military post in Delta

NNPCL and Shell have been accused of creating the pipeline and might be facing lawsuit

An illegal pipeline connected to 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunk line has been discovered by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL

Tantita Security owned a surveillance company operated by ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

The Punch reports that the pipeline was discovered at the rear of a military security post in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

NNPC, SPDC accused

The Oil Spill Victims Initiative, OSPIVV, has threatened to sue the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) and Shell Petroleum Development Company(SPDC) over the illegal pipeline connections used to siphon the country’s crude oil.

OSPIVV revealed that the illegal pipeline connected to the trunk line through an abandoned pipeline by the Nigerians Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOCL, and linked to a location in the high sea, where they load crude oil into vessels and sell overseas.

Speaking to Journalist on Saturday, an executive director of OSPIVV, Prince Harrison Jalla, said:

“There are many reports of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, but we are particularly interested in the theft of crude oil from the Forcados Terminal.”

“They have been stealing our national heritage for the past nine years and no one can say for sure where it began or where it ended. We want to start by holding the NNPCL and SPDC accountable for the oil theft and the atrocities committed against the Niger Delta people.

NNPC, SPDC could face court cases

Vanguard reports that Jalla further revealed that the group is already getting ready to take the matter to court.

He stated:

"We will take on the NNPCL and SPDC. We have already briefed our solicitors to sue. So many International Oil Companies have to account for this heist, but we want to start with the Shell Group because there is no way they could pipe crude oil from those terminals without the involvement of those running the terminal.

“We do not know if other areas where pipelines traverse the region are involved. We can now see there is a massive approach to stealing crude oil in the Niger Delta region. Therefore, we are going to court. The two organizations should let the court know what they know about the massive oil heists since 2003

“If we have a court where everyone will recount what they know, it is fair and good for us. We want to take them to a proper court of competent jurisdiction to unravel what is happening in the trunk lines.

“Our interest is to unravel what has been happening in the oil sector, so whether they claim it at Forcados Terminal is not our business. Our concern is that some people have perpetrated the crime of massive oil theft and the resources pocketed by those we do not know. The international community and IOCs are involved."

