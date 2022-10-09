Remote work has become a thing despite the resumption of in-office work as the pandemic eases

A recent report states that over 25 per cent of all professional jobs across the world be remote before the end of this year

Companies are willing to hire people willing to work remotely and pay them very handsomely

The resumption of office work might be picking up steam globally, but the remote job market remains firm.

According to reports, 25 per cent of all professional jobs across developed economies will be remote by the end of 2022, and the number of remote job opportunities will continue to rise through 2023.

Man working remotely Credit: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Top paying jobs

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only those allowed to do remote jobs were mainly relegated to senior roles.

CNBC says that the workplace has become more tolerable to remote work for the longer term, and employees are increasingly hiring for various high-paying roles that could be done from home.

According to FlexJobs, to see where remote hiring is taking place for high-paying jobs, there are the top seven industries with the most remote, full-time jobs currently paying more than N10 million.

Computer & IT

Data engineer: $100,000 to $150,000

Director, software development and programming: $100,000 to $221,000

Senior systems engineer: $120,000 to $150,000

Marketing

Growth marketing manager: $100,000 to $122,500

Marketing technology manager $100,000 to $125,000

Senior content marketing manager: $115,000 to $150,000

Accounting & Finance

Finance operations associate: $100,000 to $125,000

Manager, financial planning and analysis: $115,000 to $125,000

Payroll and tax specialist: $110,000 to $130,000

Medical & Health Services

Director of healthcare system partnerships: $130,000 to $160,000

Practice transformation director, reproductive healthcare: $104,000 to $150,000

Senior director, mental health services: $165,000 to $185,000

Customer service

Customer success manager: $88,000 to $115,000

Manager, customer success: $90,000 to $125,000

Technical customer success manager: $135,000

Project management

Project manager, legal: $140,000 to $175,000

Senior clinical project manager: $100,000 to $175,000

Senior project manager: $100,000 to $125,000

HR & Recruiting

Human resources compensation manager: $120,000 to $155,000

People business partner: $100,000 to $135,000

Senior talent acquisition specialist: $100,000 to $110,000

The index was compiled from 27,000 remote and hybrid openings posted by about 6,000 companies in the databases of job sites during the first week of October 2022.

The salaries are noted in the job specifications on the job sites and come from the hiring firms.

Experts advise that those seeking to land remote jobs should cite previous remote job experiences and experience using popular remote work tools like Zoom, Slack, Trello and Google Suite on their resume.

Highlighting time management skills can also give a massive advantage in job search and remote work.

